Derek Ryan announced as headliner for Craic by the Creek festival - which returns for 2022
Entertainment

Derek Ryan announced as headliner for Craic by the Creek festival - which returns for 2022

Derek Ryan is on the bill for the popular weekend music festival

MANCHESTER’S three-day Irish music festival Craic by the Creek will return this year, it has been confirmed.

Launched in 2021 – after a Covid-19 delay – the event’s debut proved a sell-out, with the likes of Nathan Carter, All Folk'd Up and Lisa McHugh all on the bill.

And its second instalment - which takes place from July 22-24 at Whitebottom Farm in Greater Manchester – looks set to be just as popular, with Derek Ryan, Flook and Claudia Buckley all on the line-up.

The organisers, who describe the music festival as “a huge weekend long St Patrick's day celebration with the added hot summer weather it deserves”, are excited to bring the event back to for its second outing.

“Our inaugural sell-out festival in 2021 was one big party with an incredible atmosphere, incredible food and incredible music,” they said.

“This summer brings some of the biggest acts in Irish and Country ,usic to the Greater Manchester countryside and pairs them with a great craic to equal a weekend that festival-goers will never forget.”

For further information about the festival and to purchase tickets visit www.craicbythecreek.co.uk

 

See More: Craic By The Creek, Irish, Manchester, Music Festival

Related

PICTURES: Country and Irish music stars celebrate end of lockdown in style at Craic by the Creek Festival
Entertainment 7 months ago

PICTURES: Country and Irish music stars celebrate end of lockdown in style at Craic by the Creek Festival

By: Chris Egan

Irish Sensation Nathan Carter back in Manchester for the Craic by the Creek festival this weekend
News 7 months ago

Irish Sensation Nathan Carter back in Manchester for the Craic by the Creek festival this weekend

By: Frank Collins

Awards for TWO Irish language films at Dublin International Film Festival
Entertainment 55 minutes ago

Awards for TWO Irish language films at Dublin International Film Festival

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Historic Brian Boru Irish Democratic League Club marks St Patrick’s legacy
Community 4 minutes ago

Historic Brian Boru Irish Democratic League Club marks St Patrick’s legacy

By: Irish Post

Royal honour for Irish community leader in Britain
Community 9 minutes ago

Royal honour for Irish community leader in Britain

By: Fiona Audley

New book released to teach the children of Ireland their national anthem
Life & Style 14 minutes ago

New book released to teach the children of Ireland their national anthem

By: Fiona Audley

Fine weather and great tunes makes for perfect St Patrick's Day in Nottingham
Community 30 minutes ago

Fine weather and great tunes makes for perfect St Patrick's Day in Nottingham

By: Irish Post

There are no good refugees and bad refugees - humanitarian acts should include all
Comment 52 minutes ago

There are no good refugees and bad refugees - humanitarian acts should include all

By: Joe Horgan