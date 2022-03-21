Derek Ryan announced as headliner for Craic by the Creek festival - which returns for 2022

MANCHESTER’S three-day Irish music festival Craic by the Creek will return this year, it has been confirmed.

Launched in 2021 – after a Covid-19 delay – the event’s debut proved a sell-out, with the likes of Nathan Carter, All Folk'd Up and Lisa McHugh all on the bill.

And its second instalment - which takes place from July 22-24 at Whitebottom Farm in Greater Manchester – looks set to be just as popular, with Derek Ryan, Flook and Claudia Buckley all on the line-up.

The organisers, who describe the music festival as “a huge weekend long St Patrick's day celebration with the added hot summer weather it deserves”, are excited to bring the event back to for its second outing.

“Our inaugural sell-out festival in 2021 was one big party with an incredible atmosphere, incredible food and incredible music,” they said.

“This summer brings some of the biggest acts in Irish and Country ,usic to the Greater Manchester countryside and pairs them with a great craic to equal a weekend that festival-goers will never forget.”

For further information about the festival and to purchase tickets visit www.craicbythecreek.co.uk