Derry Girls cast bid farewell to their characters as final season wraps filming

THE CAST of Derry Girls have taken to social media to bid farewell to their characters as filming wrapped up on the third and final season.

The series is set during the Troubles in Derry in the early 1990s and first aired on Channel 4 in early 2018.

Season two followed in 2019, and a worldwide audience grew when it was added to Netflix.

Earlier this year, writer and creator of the series Lisa McGee announced that season three would be the final season of the show, with the final day of filming taking place yesterday, Tuesday 21 December.

McGee herself posted on Twitter marking the occasion, captioning a selfie "Last day of school".

Galway actor Nicola Coughlan, who plays Clare Devlin in the show, posted a polaroid photo with fellow cast member Louise Harland (Orla McCool), and received over 40,000 likes.

Goodbye Derry Girls, it’s been quite a ride 🌈 pic.twitter.com/iQsWo43A8d — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) December 21, 2021

Siobhán McSweeney said in her tweet that the character of Sr Michael changed her life:

Goodbye you mad woman. You’ve changed my life. I know you’d hate to hear this, but I love you. #DerryGirls #srmichaelforever pic.twitter.com/L8U096TyFP — Siobhán McSweeney (@siobhni) December 22, 2021

Tara Lynne O'Neill, who plays Erin's mother Mary, wrapped filming earlier in December, posting:

So long old friend - it’s been a blast x #DerryGirls pic.twitter.com/4Xn93qWGew — TaraLynneONeill (@TaraLynneONeil1) December 8, 2021

The actor behind Miss Mooney, the school's teacher and assistant head to Sr Michael, called the series "iconic":

A release date for Derry Girls season 3 has yet to be confirmed, but it will likely air on Channel 4 in 2022.