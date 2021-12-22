Derry Girls cast bid farewell to their characters as final season wraps filming
Entertainment

Derry Girls cast bid farewell to their characters as final season wraps filming

THE CAST of Derry Girls have taken to social media to bid farewell to their characters as filming wrapped up on the third and final season.

The series is set during the Troubles in Derry in the early 1990s and first aired on Channel 4 in early 2018.

Season two followed in 2019, and a worldwide audience grew when it was added to Netflix.

Earlier this year, writer and creator of the series Lisa McGee announced that season three would be the final season of the show, with the final day of filming taking place yesterday, Tuesday 21 December.

McGee herself posted on Twitter marking the occasion, captioning a selfie "Last day of school".

Galway actor Nicola Coughlan, who plays Clare Devlin in the show, posted a polaroid photo with fellow cast member Louise Harland (Orla McCool), and received over 40,000 likes.

Siobhán McSweeney said in her tweet that the character of Sr Michael changed her life:

Tara Lynne O'Neill, who plays Erin's mother Mary, wrapped filming earlier in December, posting:

 

The actor behind Miss Mooney, the school's teacher and assistant head to Sr Michael, called the series "iconic":

 

A release date for Derry Girls season 3 has yet to be confirmed, but it will likely air on Channel 4 in 2022.

See More: Channel 4, Derry Girls, Lisa McGee, Nicola Coughlan

Related

Irish comedian Dara Ó Briain to host new TV game show with £1 million prize
Entertainment 4 months ago

Irish comedian Dara Ó Briain to host new TV game show with £1 million prize

By: Rachael O'Connor

They're even coming from Gdansk for TedFest!: Tickets for Ireland's annual Father Ted festival are on sale now
News 2 years ago

They're even coming from Gdansk for TedFest!: Tickets for Ireland's annual Father Ted festival are on sale now

By: Rachael O'Connor

Brilliant new Irish TV Show 'This Way Up' is a must-watch for comedy fans
Entertainment 2 years ago

Brilliant new Irish TV Show 'This Way Up' is a must-watch for comedy fans

By: Rachael O'Connor

Latest

Kevin Potts is the new IRFU CEO
Sport 8 minutes ago

Kevin Potts is the new IRFU CEO

By: Conor O'Donoghue

All the sport on tv for Christmas and where to watch it
Sport 1 hour ago

All the sport on tv for Christmas and where to watch it

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Exploring Irish Mythology: Changelings
Life & Style 1 hour ago

Exploring Irish Mythology: Changelings

By: Irish Post

FESTIVE ENTERTAINMENT: The best Irish television and radio picks for the Christmas period
Entertainment 3 hours ago

FESTIVE ENTERTAINMENT: The best Irish television and radio picks for the Christmas period

By: Irish Post

WELCOME HOME: Culture and culinary quests await on your next trip to the island of Ireland
Travel 3 hours ago

WELCOME HOME: Culture and culinary quests await on your next trip to the island of Ireland

By: Irish Post