'Derry Girls' star Nicola Coughlan to appear on Ru Paul's Drag Race UK as guest judge

NICOLA COUGHLAN is set to star in the upcoming season of Drag Race UK as a guest judge.

The popular actress, who shot to fame through her roles in Derry Girls and, later, Bridgerton, is a vocal fan of the competition hosted by Ru Paul, often posting about her favourite contestants-- and fangirling when she meets them.

My prayers for a Derry Girls/ Drag Race crossover have been answered — RuPaul's Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) September 17, 2019

Now the Galway native is set to appear as an Extra Special Guest Judge in the next season of Drag Race UK-- something she describes as a "lifelong dream".

Coughlan took to social media today where she announced the news in a very Drag Race-y way-- writing "Because I am what? A Sickening Extra Special Guest Judge Bish! When RuPaul asked me on the @dragraceukbbc panel I felt gorgeous, I felt perfect, I felt like Linda Evangelista, like a model

"If your question is U K Hun did you feel ready? I didn't have to get ready I stay ready."

She then re-shared a previous post of hers from 2019, where she hinted at the show that she would make an excellent guest judge by sharing multiple images of her with Drag Queens over the years, and captioned it "Lifelong dream vibes".

Lifelong dream vibes 🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲 https://t.co/SY7QRW0WUF — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) September 14, 2021

Coughlan isn't the only 'Derry girl' set to appear on the show this season-- Girls Aloud star and Derry native Nadine Coyle was yesterday announced to appear on the Drag Race UK's Snatch Game, along with Comedienne and Loose Women panelist Judi Love.

The latest star-studded season of Ru Paul's Drace Race UK will premier on the BBC iPlayer on Thursday, 23 September.