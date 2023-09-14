Dervla Kirwan will star alongside Joseph Fiennes in West End transfer of Dear England
IRISH actor Dervla Kirwan will star in the West End transfer of the National Theatre hit Dear England.

The new play, written by James Graham and directed by Rupert Goold, tells the story of the England men’s football team under Gareth Southgate.

Joseph Fiennes as Gareth Southgate in Dear England at the National Theatre (Pic: Marc Brenner)

It has proven a hit with audiences at the National’s Olivier Theatre since its world premiere in June, and next month it will move to the Prince Edward Theatre for a 14-week run.

A host of new faces will join the production for its West End transfer, including Dubliner Kirwan, who is a familiar face of stage and screen.

The former star of the likes of Ballykissangel and more recently Smother, will play the role of Pippa Grange, a sports psychologist and head of people and team development at the Football Association.

Dear England received its world premiere at the National Theatre in June (Pic: Marc Brenner)

Kirwan joins the previously announced Joseph Fiennes who will play the part of Gareth Southgate in the production.

The cast also includes, among others, Denzel Baidoo as Bukayo Saka, Josh Barrow as Jordan Pickford, Gunnar Cauthery as Gary Lineker, Will Close as Harry Kane, Crystal Condie as Alex Scott, Will Fletcher as Jordan Henderson and Darragh Hand as Marcus Rashford.

The full cast has been announced for Dear England's West End transfer

Following their acclaimed productions of Tammy Faye and Ink at the Almeida Theatre, writer Graham has reunited with director Goold for the production, which is described as a “gripping examination of both nation and game”.

Commissioned by the National Theatre, Dear England was developed with the theatre’s New Work department.

Tickets are available here.

