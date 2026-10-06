First look images released as filming on second season of Crá underway

FIRST-LOOK images have been released this week for the second series of the Irish language crime drama Crá.

Dónall Ó Héalaí reprises his role as Garda Conall Ó Súilleabháin in the second instalment of the show for BBC Gaeilge.

Now a trainee detective, he has moved to Letterkenny, where he is under the mentorship of Detective Aoife Cooney, played by Siobhán O’Kelly.

But a murder investigation brings the pair back to Carraignanaul, the hometown he is trying to escape.

Alex Murphy, of The Young Offenders fame, joins the show this season as Conall’s old friend Sergeant Barry Roche

Returning cast members include Hannah Brady as Ciara-Kate, Colm Mac Giolla Easbuic as Iarla and Barry McGovern as Art.

Joining the cast for series two are Lochlann Ó Mearáin, Art Parkinson, Aoife Nic Ardghail, Seán Duggan and Tony Devlin.

Filmed in Gaoth Dobhair in Co. Donegal, series two is produced by Fíbín Media and Fíbín Films NI for BBC Gaeilge and TG4, with support from Screen Ireland, Northern Ireland Screen’s Irish Language Broadcast.

Crá was the first Irish language crime drama to air on BBC One Northern Ireland, BBC iPlayer and BBC Four.

The first series was sold to 68 countries under the international title Boglands.

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