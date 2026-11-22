A MAN has been jailed more six years on from a fatal hit-and-run collision in Co. Tyrone.

Conor McHugh, 39, appeared before Dungannon Crown Court on Friday in connection with the 2020 incident in which 21-year-old motorcyclist Willis Vogel died.

McHugh fled the scene of the collision while the vehicle involved was later recovered in Co. Donegal.

Having pleaded guilty earlier this year to all the offences he faced, McHugh was handed a three-year sentence.

"On Sunday, May 31, 2020, at approximately 11am, police received a report of a serious two-vehicle hit-and-run collision involving a motorbike and a black BMW X5 in the Meenacloy Road area of Co. Tyrone," read a PSNI statement.

"The motorcyclist, Willis Vogel (21), sadly died at the scene from his injuries.

"The suspect vehicle, which failed to remain at the scene, was later located at an address in Co. Donegal.

"The defendant had entered guilty pleas to a range of offences in an earlier court hearing.

"Conor McHugh was handed a 36-month sentence alongside an eight-year disqualification from driving for the offences of causing death by dangerous driving, careless driving and failing to stop, remain and report at the scene of an accident."

Following the collision, Air Ambulance NI was tasked to attend to Mr Vogel, however, he sadly passed away at the scene.

Since then, the family of the Co. Derry man have raised more than £55,000 for the charity, which is funded entirely by donations.

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