GLOBAL medtech company Dexcom has officially opened its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Athenry, Co. Galway where it ultimately aims to employ more than 1,000 people.

Dexcom first broke ground on the Athenry facility in January 2024 and commercial production started at the site in October.

The company has already assembled a team of almost 500 people at the site as part of an ongoing five-year €300m investment.

"The official opening of Dexcom's Athenry facility is a tremendous vote of confidence in the people and talent of the West of Ireland," said Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

Production growth to create new roles

Founded in 1999, Dexcom develops, manufactures, produces and distributes a range of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for diabetes management.

This week's official opening marked a major milestone in the company's investment in Ireland and its manufacturing presence in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

It also celebrates Athenry's transition from construction to commercial manufacturing and establishes the site as an important part of the company's global manufacturing network.

Supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland, the facility strengthens the West of Ireland's medtech cluster, which employs 16,000 people across Galway, Mayo and Roscommon.

The official opening of the Athenry site took place in the week following World Diabetes Day to recognise the diabetes community and celebrate the impact of Dexcom employees on the development and manufacturing of CGM technology.

The majority of current employees are from the West of Ireland while the remaining roles are expected to be filled in the coming years as production scales to support demand for CGM systems across EMEA and the rest of the world.

'What makes Dexcom Athenry special is its people'

"It is particularly encouraging to see almost 500 people already part of the team, building careers in a world-leading industry and contributing to technologies that make a real difference to people's lives," said the Taoiseach.

"These are the kinds of high-quality employment opportunities that strengthen communities, attract further investment and help ensure that Galway and the wider region continue to thrive.

"The opening of this facility is an important milestone, not only for Dexcom, but for Athenry and Ireland's continued success as a global centre for medical technology."

Columba McGarvey, Senior Vice President, Global Manufacturing Operations at Dexcom, said: "What makes Dexcom Athenry special is its people.

"We have already assembled a remarkable team of almost 500 people, the vast majority from right here in the West of Ireland, and together they are now making CGM sensors that will transform how millions of people worldwide manage their health.

"Behind every sensor we make is a person living with diabetes and the knowledge that our work can help make their lives easier, healthier and more fulfilling is what makes our team's contribution so meaningful."

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