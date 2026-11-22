A MAN has been charged to court in connection with the vandalism of a memorial on Belfast's Ormeau Road to victims of a gun attack by loyalist paramilitaries.

It was reported to police that in the early hours of Friday morning, two males had thrown paint on the memorial plaque for the victims of the Sean Graham bookmakers shooting.

Five Catholic civilians, including a 15-year-old boy, were killed and nine people were injured in the UDA attack on the shop on February 5, 1992.

The PSNI said they were treating the incident as 'a repeat sectarian-motivated hate crime' following similar incidents in September and October.

On Friday, police revealed they had arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of three counts of criminal damage relating to the three incidents.

He has since been charged with offences including criminal damage.

"Police investigating a hate crime involving criminal damage in the lower Ormeau area of South Belfast have charged a man to court," read a statement from the PSNI.

"The 18-year-old has been charged with offences including criminal damage.

"He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Friday, December 18.

"As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service."

Deirdre Hargey, Sinn Féin MLA for South Belfast, welcomed news of the charges, saying the attack had 'caused immense hurt to the families and local community'.

"They deserve dignity and respect and have a right to remember their loved ones in peace," she added.

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