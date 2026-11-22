A MAN who killed a father-of-12 in a 'sustained and vicious attack' has been jailed for 10 years after being found guilty of manslaughter.

Martin Slezak, 23, of Stanley Street in Welshpool, punched and kicked unconscious Young John Mongan following an altercation over spilled sauce at a kebab shop in the Welsh town.

Mr Mongan, who is originally from Ennis, Co. Clare, had travelled to Welshpool from his home in Walsall earlier this year to celebrate his son's engagement.

Despite the efforts of members of the public and emergency services, the 49-year-old was declared dead during the early hours of June 28.

"This was a sustained and violent attack carried out by Martin Slezak, resulting in the death of Young John Mongan," said Senior investigating officer T/Detective Superintendent Rhys Jones.

Unconscious victim punched and kicked in head

The court had heard how Mr Mongan travelled to Welshpool from Walsall with his family on June 27 to mark his son's engagement.

He was with his wife and adult children for the evening when an incident broke out between him and Slezak over spilled sauce at a kebab shop in Church Street.

CCTV footage was shown to the court in which Mr Mongan could be seen backing out of the kebab shop onto the street while Slezak followed.

Within seconds, Slezak was seen punching Mr Mongan to the head, with the blow appearing to render him unconscious instantly.

He continued to punch Mr Mongan while he lay motionless on the road before a friend of Mr Mongan intervened.

Following a short altercation, Slezak turned and kicked Mr Mongan to the head while his family looked on in devastation.

After Mr Mongan was declared dead during the early hours of June 28, a police investigation immediately got underway.

Slezak was identified as the suspect and was arrested at his home in Stanley Street just after 6.30am before being charged with murder the following day.

He had denied murder but was found guilty of manslaughter following a two-week trial at Caernarfon Crown Court.

Following Friday's conviction, Judge Geraint Walters passed an almost immediate sentence, jailing Slezak for 10 years.

'Complete lack of remorse'

"In continuing to assault Mr Mongan as he lay unconscious, Slezak demonstrated a shocking intent to cause serious harm to someone unable to defend himself," said T/Det Supt Jones.

"Throughout our investigation he has denied this intent, displaying a complete lack of remorse for his actions or the impact on Mr Mongan's wife and children.

"For Mr Mongan's family, June 27 should have been a night of celebration, marking an engagement between his son and new fiancée.

"However, Martin Slezak's fit of rage has left them not only grieving but having to recover from witnessing the death of a loved one in the most traumatic way.

"While today's verdict will not take that pain away, I hope it offers reassurance that justice will be done and affirms the vital support they have given the police investigation."

Killer 'did not just take one life'

A statement from Mr Mongan's family following the verdict said he was 'a father who would do absolutely anything for his children'.

"We knew that we could depend on him, he was our security, guidance and the person who would always be there to help us through anything that life sent our way," it added.

"That has been taken away from us.

"There will be birthdays, weddings, family celebrations, Christmases and countless other occasions when his absence will be felt.

"There will always be an empty space where our father should be.

“His two youngest daughters, who were there that night and witnessed it all, will never have their father there to walk them down the aisle on their wedding days.

"He will never see them dressed as brides, never give them away, never share in their happiness or be there to offer them his advice and protection as they build their own lives.

"These are moments that every father hopes to experience and our father has been cruelly deprived of these.

"His grandchildren adored him. He was everything to them. They have lost a grandfather who loved them unconditionally and who was such an important part of their lives.

"They have been robbed of years of love, laughter, memories and time with him.

"They will never get to experience all the things that our father should have been there for as they grow older.

"The person who killed our father did not just take one life. He took away a husband, a father, a grandfather and the heart of an entire family."

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