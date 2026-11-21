LIMERICK singer-songwriter J Eoin returns to familiar territory this month, with a London appearance bringing him back to the city where he spent three decades making music.

He plays the Cellar Upstairs at the Alpaca in Essex Road on November 23, presenting a solo acoustic show featuring songs from his new album, Snakes, alongside material from his recent folk collection, RAW.

For an artist whose career has taken him from London’s Irish sessions to folk clubs and festivals across Europe, the evening brings together the two strands of his musical life: original songwriting and the folk tradition.

Originally from Limerick city, J Eoin moved to London in the mid-1980s, establishing himself as a folk singer and accompanist in the capital’s traditional Irish music scene.

His lyrical approach to songwriting and inventive guitar playing led to a succession of solo and group projects throughout the 1990s. Alongside his own performances, he became involved in the sessions, community projects and collaborations that helped sustain Irish musical life in London.

That involvement extended beyond the stage. At the Irish Cultural Centre in Hammersmith, he developed and tutored an adult singing group, while also helping to establish the Gloss Club, an open-mic and showcase night which ran between 2008 and 2012.

Whether organising sessions, accompanying fellow musicians or performing in his own right, he remained an active presence on the London scene throughout his years in the city.

His recording career developed alongside that work. Following several independent releases, Natural5Four Records was formed in 2001 to produce his debut studio album, Exiles, which appeared in 2004 under the name J. Owen.

The follow-up, Acrobat, was released through Crescent Moon Records in 2012, this time under the name J Eoin.

The record helped open another chapter overseas. According to his biography, Acrobat secured a number-one playlist placing on Czech national radio in December 2014, followed by tours and festival appearances in the Czech Republic with local and international musicians.

Further European work took him to France, Germany and Belgium. His 2016 album, Sunshowers, was recorded in Ghent, while a solo appearance at Brussels’ Toogenblik Folk Club was captured live and subsequently released on the Natural5Four label.

J Eoin returned to live in Ireland in 2017, bringing to a close around 30 years based in London. He has continued to tour as a solo performer, with his November UK dates offering another opportunity to reconnect with audiences here.

The forthcoming show places his latest writing alongside his folk repertoire, with the acoustic setting putting the emphasis on voice, guitar and songs. For listeners who remember his London years, it is a chance to catch up with the music he has made since; for newcomers, an introduction to a career shaped on both sides of the Irish Sea and further afield.

J Eoin plays the Cellar Upstairs at the Alpaca, 84–86 Essex Road, London N1 8LU, on November 23 at 8pm. Admission is £8 on the door. Details: cellarupstairs.org.uk.