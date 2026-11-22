ONE ticket has landed Saturday's massive Irish Lotto jackpot prize of more than €3.5m.

Lottery bosses revealed that the winning Quick Pick ticket of last night's €3,539,040 windfall was purchased by a Co. Waterford player on the day of the draw.

They are now urging players to check their tickets to see if they are Ireland's newest millionaire.

"What a way to start a Sunday!" said National Lottery spokesperson Emma Monaghan.

"One Lotto player in Waterford is waking up this morning with a ticket worth an incredible €3,539,040.

"We're urging all of our Lotto players in Waterford to check their tickets very carefully today as someone out there is now Ireland's newest multi-millionaire.

"If you have the winning ticket, sign the back, keep it safe and contact our Prize Claims team.

"We can't wait to welcome the winner to Lottery HQ to collect their Jackpot prize and we'll be revealing where that all-important ticket was purchased in the coming days."

The winning numbers in Saturday's main Lotto draw were 3, 4, 27, 29, 31 and 35 and the bonus was 34.

The National Lottery said that the exact location where the winning ticket was purchased will be revealed in the coming days.

The Co. Waterford winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and contact the National Lottery Prize Claims team on 1800 666222.

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