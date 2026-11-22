ALCOHOL bound for Ireland, which was stolen during a theft last month, has been uncovered following a police raid on two shops in Sheffield.

The discovery was part of 40 tonnes of alcohol seized during Tuesday's pre-planned operation involving South Yorkshire Police (SYP), HMRC and Licensing and Trading Standards.

Tobacco, vapes and a large bag of illicit cigarettes were also recovered from the two commercial premises in south-west Sheffield, as well as several bundles of cash totalling around £10,000.

A statement from SYP said it recovered 'an amount of alcohol which is believed to have been stolen last month as part of a reported theft involving a delivery which was on route to Ireland'.

'Illicit behaviour'

"Joint-operations and partnership working allows us to explore all possible disruption opportunities for those individuals suspected to be involved in illicit behaviour," said Inspector Amy Donaldson.

"This week's activity has showcased this perfectly.

"If you have any information or intelligence around potential illegal activity in your area, please let us know."

Kevin Hubbard, HMRC's Director for Small Business and Individuals, commented: "Tax Confident and our online services are there to help businesses understand their responsibilities and we are here to help them get their tax right first time.

"But our compliance teams work with law enforcement partners and will also act against any business that deliberately tries to evade paying the tax that's due."

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