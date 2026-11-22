PREMIER LEAGUE side Chelsea have been fined £150,000 following chants of 'F*** the Pope' during their FA Cup third round victory over Charlton Athletic at the Valley in January.

The London club has also been handed an Action Plan and warned by the Football Association over its future conduct following a hearing.

Chelsea, who unsuccessfully appealed against the financial sanction, said it 'unequivocally condemn[s]' the chanting.

"Sectarian abuse — chanting that creates division targeted towards a particular religious or political group — and discriminatory language of any kind has no place in our football club," read a club statement on Friday.

'Discriminatory chanting'

An independent Regulatory Commission said that a review of footage from the game was carried out following a report from anti-discrimination organisation Kick It Out.

It revealed that at around the 56th minute of the game, a chant of 'F*** the Pope and the IRA' was clearly audible.

That was immediately followed by the chant: "When I was young, I had no sense, I bought a flute for 50 pence, the only song that I could play was f*** the Pope and the IRA."

The chanting lasted for approximately one minute and was not repeated.

"CFC accepted that its supporters participated in the discriminatory chanting," read a report from the Regulatory Commission.

"In its submissions, it stated that reports suggested that up to approximately 2,500 of the 3,000 CFC supporters in attendance participated."

The report added that no individual supporter involved in the chanting was identified.

Chelsea accepted the formal warning and the imposition of an Action Plan but appealed against the fine.

However, the Appeal Board rejected the club's suggestion that the Action Plan alone was sufficient punishment.

"The misconduct was in our view plainly too serious for the sanction to be confined in that way," read the judgement.

"In particular, the nature of the discriminatory chanting, the very substantial number and proportion of supporters participating and the highly public circumstances required a financial penalty to mark its gravity."

'Zero-tolerance approach'

Chelsea confirmed on Friday that it had been fined by the FA following a charge of misconduct in relation to the Charlton game and vowed to 'root out this behaviour for good'.

"Such behaviour only serves to cause hurt to others and does not represent the values we hold as a club," it said.

"We want to create a safe and inclusive environment for all and we have a shared responsibility in delivering this.

"Chelsea takes a zero-tolerance approach towards discriminatory behaviour in whatever form it takes.

"We will always take steps to identify those responsible and take appropriate action where necessary.

"Discriminatory behaviour may constitute a criminal offence and supporters found to have breached the club's regulations will face disciplinary action, including possible match bans or membership suspensions.

"We will also require all those who may be sanctioned to take part in the Kick it Out programme as we believe education is as important as sanctions in order to root out this behaviour for good.

"We understand that further incidents risk additional sanctions against the club and are doing everything we can to inform and educate supporters, as well as develop our existing initiatives to prevent, detect and respond to discrimination in future.

"We know Chelsea fans do not want to see any form of discrimination in our game and we ask for their support in fostering a welcoming environment at Chelsea matches going forward."

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