BELFAST CITY COUNCIL has said it will investigate allegations that an event was held on council facilities in support of three men convicted of assaulting a Celtic fan.

The football tournament was held on Sunday, November 15 at Inverary Playing Fields in Belfast.

Belfast City Council has said it was not involved in organising the event, however, Sinn Féin councillor Natasha Brennan has called on the council to issue an apology.

"Our thoughts remain firmly with the victim and their family, who have suffered enormously as a result of this horrific sectarian assault on this Celtic fan who was simply boarding a bus after a game against Rangers in March," said Ms Brennan.

'Serious reputational damage'

The Celtic fan was attacked on Helen Street in Glasgow on Sunday, March 8 following the club's penalty shootout victory over Rangers at Ibrox in the quarter-final of the Scottish Cup.

The attackers kicked and stamped on the head and body of the 48-year-old victim after knocking him to the ground as he was trying to board a Celtic supporters' bus.

The victim was left lying in the road unconscious before being rushed to hospital, where scans revealed he had a bleed on the brain.

Scott Dragsness, 55, Ben Stanex, 24, and Andrew Graham, 21 — all from Northern Ireland — pleaded guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court in October to assault to severe injury and danger of life.

On Friday, Cllr Brennan asked Belfast City Council officials how an event allegedly in support of the three men was permitted to take place on council facilities.

"I proposed that Belfast City Council issue a formal apology for its role in allowing this event to proceed, given the serious reputational damage it has caused to the council," she said.

"I am pleased that this proposal was successful, despite the DUP voting against an apology."

She added: "Sinn Féin expects a full and transparent investigation into how this event was approved and why it was not stopped from taking place on council property.

"We will be seeking assurances that the council's policies and procedures are reviewed and strengthened to ensure that events of this nature cannot happen again."

'Not about promoting disorder'

Last Sunday’s event was publicised on the Facebook page of the Con Club Loyal RSC East Belfast as 'incredible day of football, unity and solidarity in support of the East Belfast 3 and their families'.

“This day is about much more than football,” it added.

“It's about standing shoulder to shoulder with three of our own and helping families who continue to face unimaginable pressure."

A subsequent statement issued on Friday said the event 'was about raising money to help families meet costs during an extremely difficult time'.

"It was not about promoting disorder, encouraging violence, endorsing criminality or supporting trouble of any description," it added.

"Any attempt to portray it otherwise is something we categorically reject.

"Our club does not condone violence, intimidation, disorder or unlawful behaviour in any form, and we strongly object to any suggestion to the contrary.

"Helping families should never be twisted into an allegation of supporting wrongdoing."

Meanwhile East Belfast FC, which is based at Inverary Playing Fields, defended its facilitation the event.

"Our club has always facilitated pitch bookings through Belfast City Council for other clubs, organisations and activities at Inverary Park, and we will never discriminate against anyone," a statement said.

A statement from the club's legal advisor added: "EBFC have lawfully and properly facilitated, without discrimination, bookings as has been common practice.

"This booking was made by another body. It was lawful, and the pitches were used for football."

'Council was not involved'

Belfast City Council confirmed on Friday that it is investigating the event and will be issuing an apology.

"Belfast City Council has begun an investigation into the staging of a fundraising football tournament at Inverary Playing Fields on Sunday, November 15," it said.

"The council was not involved in organising the event, which was in support of three men convicted and jailed in Scotland in connection to a serious assault following a Celtic-Rangers game.

"The council did not fund or give any support to this event.

"At this morning's meeting of the Strategic Policy and Resources Committee, it was agreed that further information would be provided to elected members in due course.

"The committee also decided that an apology be issued for this happening on our land and for any hurt caused.

"This decision is still subject to ratification at the next full meeting of council on Tuesday, December 1."

Dragsness, from Belfast, was sentenced to 18 months' imprisonment while Stanex, also from Belfast, and Graham, from Dundonald, each received 12 months.

The three men were also given seven-year Football Banning Orders, banning them from every football ground in Britain and from travelling to support any team.

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