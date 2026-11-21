THE RING of Kerry covers the 110 miles (180 km) circular road around the Iveragh Peninsula passing through Kenmare, Sneem, Waterville, Cahersiveen and Killorglin.

Highlights en route include:

Muckross House

Muckross House, an elegant Victorian country mansion in the Neo-Tudor style. Tours of the house allow you to check out how the Ascendancy – the Raj in the Rain - lived in the 19th century.

The extensive gardens benefit richly from the mild climate and sheltered aspect of the grounds – everything from strawberry trees to giant sequoias grow here.

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