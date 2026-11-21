AND SO it comes to pass that U2 have delivered an album that is unequivocally one of the best of their 50-year career, and certainly their most cohesive work since their 2000 album All That You Can’t Leave Behind.

That’s a lot of time to make a mark that is more written in the stars than in sand, but the overall sensibility of Carnaval de Luz is that they needed to stop flicking through their back pages in the way they did on 2014’s Songs of Innocence and 2017’s Songs of Experience.

Interestingly, the first song, Go, begins with the same sonic fuzz/buzz that closed out the final song, COEXIST (I Will Bless the Lord at All Times?), on this year’s Easter Lily EP. U2 clearly view Carnaval de Luz as a continuation of the themes on both Easter Lily and Days of Ash (the latter being the first EP they released in 2026).

Such themes across all the new music include longtime preoccupations: faith, doubt, friendship, relationships, trust, spirituality, the personal, the global, and many points in between.

There will, as always, be naysayers who can’t get past the admittedly overriding force of personality that is the band’s singer and primary lyricist, and many, if not all, won’t be persuaded to change their opinions. Once again, a U2 album isn’t for them, and that’s fine.

For the fans, however, be they discerning (that’d be this critic) or avidly non-critical, Carnaval de Luz is a collection of songs that we have been patiently waiting for. It is forthright, often fiercely passionate, and more often than not, creatively bulletproof.

That said, a U2 album wouldn’t be a U2 album without some stinkers, but the strike rate for those on the 12-track Carnaval de Luz is extremely low: Superficiality contains some of Bono’s weakest lyrics as well as an insipid melody, while Glorify simply doesn’t have panache, grace or quality.

That leaves ten tracks that are above and beyond the most creatively coherent that U2 have gathered on an album since - and, yes, let’s stick the neck out for a passing guillotine, why not? - The Joshua Tree. (NB: there is a bonus track, Get Back to Now, for the album’s release on iTunes that this critic hasn’t heard.)

So here we are, then. Ten songs (along with the high standard of the tracks on this year’s two EPs) that go a long way toward not only re-establishing U2 as an ongoing force in rock music but also prepping their 2027/2028 shows (titled The Greatest Show on Earth World Tour).

According to an official announcement, the tour will “combine the scale of large stadium performances with a sense of intimacy and connection between U2 and their audience.”

We have songs that are in a class of their own (Silencio, Street of Dreams, The Greatest Show on Earth, The Mirror Maker/Rosalía, Midnight Sunshine).

We have songs that will surprise and thrill (Go, La Reina, If the World Is at War We Better Not Be, Can't Stop Us Now). And we have one song that will stop you in your tracks with its depth, poignancy and beauty (Torn, featuring the last recorded vocal by Dolly Parton).

We also have an official statement from four old dogs: don’t you dare write us off just yet. Carnaval de Luz arrives on the back of celebrating 50 years as a band, but there are few signs from these 60-somethings (indeed, all four members are now closer to 70) that the new album is nothing less than an outline of what is coming down the line.

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