A MAN in his 60s has died following a hit-and-run incident involving a pedestrian and a scrambler in Co. Mayo.

The man passed away in hospital following the collision, which occurred at Mercy Park, McDermott Street, Ballina on Friday night.

Gardaí are now appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

“Gardaí and emergency services responded to a report of a collision involving a vehicle believed to be a scrambler motorcycle and a pedestrian at approximately 9.25pm," read a statement.

"The vehicle failed to remain at the scene.

"A male pedestrian (aged in his 60s) was conveyed to Mayo University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

"He was subsequently pronounced deceased on Friday, November 20, 2026."

Anyone who may have camera footage of a scrambler in Ballina on Friday evening is asked to make the footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballina Garda Station on (096) 20560, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

Fatal Co. Clare collision

In a separate incident, a woman in her 60s died following a collision on the N85, Lahinch Road, Ennis, Co. Clare on Friday.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to a report of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian that occurred shortly before 5.40pm.

"A female pedestrian (aged in her 60s) was pronounced deceased at the scene," read a statement.

"Her body has been conveyed to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

"No other injuries were reported at the time."

Anyone who may have camera footage and was on the N85, Lahinch Road, Ennis between 5.15pm and 5.45pm on Friday is asked to make the footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ennis Garda Station on (065) 684 8100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

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