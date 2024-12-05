First look images revealed for new horror comedy led by Irish cast

FIRST look images have been released for a new horror comedy series which is due to air next month.

Video Nasty will be broadcasted on BBC Northern Ireland, BBC Three and BBC iPlayer in January.

It tells the story of three mostly normal - but kind of weird - teenagers who go on an epic quest to complete a cult horror VHS collection.

Instead they get mixed up in a murder investigation, becoming chief suspects and public enemies.

“The series is a raucous, racy, retro 80’s throwback that blends laugh-out loud comedy with compelling horror-themed drama,” the BBC explains.

The six-part drama, which was written by Hugh Travers, has been produced by Ireland's Deadpan Pictures and filmed at locations across the island of Ireland.

Justin Daniels Anene and Cal O'Donnell (Sanctuary: A Witch's Tale) and Leia Murphy (Fair City) head up the cast as Billy, Con and Leia respectively.

They are joined by Irish stars Simone Kirby (His Dark Materials), Valerie O'Connor (Red Rock) and Declan Rodgers (Shooting for Socrates).