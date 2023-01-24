‘Honoured beyond words’ The Quiet Girl makes history as first ever Oscar-nominated Irish language film

THE team behind An Cailín Ciúin/The Quiet Girl have expressed their pride at being the first ever Irish language film to be nominated for an Oscar.

It has been nominated for the 95th Academy Awards in the International Feature Film category, it was announced today.

Speaking on their Oscar nomination, Writer/Director, Colm Bairéad and Producer, Cleona Ní Chrualaoi, from Inscéal, the production company behind the film, said: “We are honoured beyond words that An Cailín Ciúin/The Quiet Girl has been nominated for the 95th Academy Awards.

“This is a truly historic and meaningful moment for Irish film, the Irish people and the Irish language.

“Never before has an Irish film been nominated in this category. Never before has Irish-language art been given such a platform. This film has been an extraordinary labour of love and it has been a joy to see audiences the world over take it into their hearts.”

They added: “Our sincere thanks to the members of the Academy for embracing An Cailín Ciúin/The Quiet Girl and giving her a voice.

“Our huge thanks also to the funders of this film; TG4, Screen Ireland and the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland, to the Irish Film and Television Academy, Bankside Films and to all of our wonderful distributors around the world”.

Based on Claire Keegan's novella Foster, An Cailín Ciúin is an intricate, deeply felt coming-of-age drama that delves into the meaning of family through the eyes of a neglected young girl.

Set in rural Ireland in 1981, the film follows Cáit (Catherine Clinch) as she is sent from her overcrowded, dysfunctional household to live with distant relatives for the summer.

She is welcomed with open arms by Eibhlín (Carrie Crowley), but her husband (Andrew Bennett) keeps Cáit at arm’s length.

Slowly, however, a warmth grows within this makeshift family and Cáit begins to blossom in their care.

But in this house where there are meant to be no secrets, she discovers one painful truth.

An Cailín Ciúin was funded through the Cine4 scheme from TG4, Screen Ireland, and the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland.

The film is also in receipt of the Irish Government’s Section 481 tax incentive.

It has grossed over €1million at the box-office in Ireland and the UK, becoming the most successful Irish-language film ever.

It has also been a huge hit at film festivals around the world and has been awarded a plethora of gongs since its premiere at Berlinale in February 2022 - including the first domestic film named as best film of the year by Dublin Film Critic's Circle and Best Cinematography at the 2022 European Film Awards for Kate McCullough.

It has also received seven IFTAs and was recently nominated for two Baftas, in the categories Best Film Not in the English Language and Best Adapted Screenplay for its writer-director, Colm Bairéad.

In its Oscar category it will go up against All Quiet on The Western Front (Germany), Argentina, 1985 (Argentina), Close (Belgium) and EO (Poland).

The Oscars ceremony will take place on March 12 at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre.