Hozier and Ardal O’Hanlon among stars at opening night of The Ferryman in Dublin

HOZIER, comedian Ardal O’Hanlon and actor Fionnuala Flanagan were among the stars that turned out for the opening night of The Ferryman at Dublin’s Gaiety Theatre.

The production, which features actors such as Aaron McCusker, Alex Murphy and Andrew McClay, opened on January 28.

Written by Jez Butterworth, the play will run until March 15, which is six weeks longer than initially intended due to the demand for tickets.

It marks its first run in Ireland after enjoying sell-out shows in London’s West End and on Broadway in the US since its premiere at the Royal Court Theatre in 2017.

Set in rural Derry in 1981, Butterworth’s play is inspired by the lived experience of his wife, actor Laura Donnelly, whose uncle disappeared in Co. Down at the age of 26.

Donnelly played the role of Caitlin in the original production at the Royal Court, for which she won an Olivier Award in 2018.

Speaking at the time, she said: “It just makes me all the more proud of the show because, you know, I get to tell a story that my mother has essentially lived through, and it just gives it that level of extra importance for me.

“It’s been such an incredible experience and such a huge part of my life professionally and personally.”

With a cast of 21, a live baby, a live goose and a live rabbit, Butterworth’s tale will run for six weeks only at the Gaiety Theatre.