Ireland's TV3 is no more as Virgin Media rebrand comes into effect today
Entertainment

(Picture: RollingNews.ie)

ONE of Ireland's most popular television channels, TV3, terminates today to become rebranded as Virgin Media.

The broadcaster has been in operation since 20 September 1998, with supplementary channels launched in more recent years.

In June, it was announced that Tv3, 3e and Be3 would be rebranded as Virgin Media One, Two ,Three after Liberty Global, the parent company of Virgin Media, bought out all of TV3’s stations for  €80 million in July 2015.

Virgin Media Television has promised to produce new Irish content as well as continuing its regular daily shows such as Ireland AM, Elaine, The Six O’Clock Show along with the new Virgin Media News at 8pm.

