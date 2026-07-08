Man who fled to Ireland is handed 34-year sentence for child sex offences

A MAN who fled to Ireland before he could be sentenced for child sex offences has been handed a 34-year sentence.

Jason Spence, 38, of Roker Lane, Pudsey, Leeds went on the run after being found guilty of sexual offences against four child victims.

However, he was today given a 32-year extended sentence, consisting of 24 years behind bars and eight years on licence.

"What these children have endured at such a young age is unimaginable," said Detective Constable Gemma Varley of West Yorkshire Police.

Spence was found guilty following a trial at Leeds Crown Court of multiple crimes, including four rape offences and five offences of assault by touching.

All of the victims were aged under 13 at the time of the offences.

Spence was also found guilty of offences related to making indecent images of children and possessing prohibited images of children.

He was released by the court on April 2 on conditional bail ahead of sentencing but a warrant was then issued for his arrest after he failed to attend court on April 16.

Spence was on the run for 33 days before being arrested in Ireland and returned to Britain.

"This was a complex investigation that required extremely sensitive handling, balancing the need to gain evidence to ensure Spence was convicted with being careful and considerate of the trauma that these young victims had already been exposed to," said DC Varley.

Meanwhile, Detective Constable Susan Abbott, who led the manhunt for Spence, acknowledged the assistance of gardaí in tracking down the fugitive.

"Spence has tried to evade justice by leaving the country before he could be sentenced, causing further distress to his victims and their family members," she said.

"We were determined to find him and worked closely with An Garda Síochána to ensure he was arrested and brought back to the UK to be sentenced.

"Spence is clearly a dangerous man who has preyed on multiple children.

"I hope that knowing he is now in prison helps those who have been involved in this awful case as they continue to try and rebuild their lives."

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