Irish crime drama 'Kin' set for global release as worldwide excitement brews

A BRAND-NEW show starring Clare Dunne and Aidan Gillen will be made available on a number of international streaming services – bringing a gritty, Irish gangland drama to a global audience.

Kin, which follows the messy lives of a fictional Dublin family at the centre of a gangland war, will explore the underbelly of the Irish capital through the eyes of this criminal clan - each with their own motivations - and bloody and brutal consequences of their illicit lifestyle.

It will be aired on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player this autumn.

The eight-part series was filmed in Dublin and boasts an impressive line-up of Irish acting talent including Clare Dunne, Aidan Gillen, Ciarán Hinds, Sam Keeley, Emmett Scanlan, Maria Doyle Kennedy, and a new actress, Yasmin Seky.

AMC+ is among the many streaming services hosting the show and has acquired the rights for North America, Australia, New Zealand, Iberia, Latin America and the UK.

Commenting on the show’s pre-launch success, RTÉ's Director of Content Jim Jennings said: "We are delighted to co-produce with international partners such as Bron Studios, along with Irish production company Metropolitan and Screen Ireland, to extend our footprint and finances to ensure that we deliver quality Irish drama for audiences at home and showcase Irish talent internationally."

Screen Ireland’s Television Project Manager Andrew Byrne added: "We are delighted to see quality Irish drama and talent take centre stage once again. We continue to focus our investment in high end tv drama that resonates for audiences locally and globally and builds robust international partnerships for the benefit of the Irish creative screen sector into the future."

The series is written and co-created by Peter McKenna, who brought hit shows like The Last Kingdom and Red Rock to the big screen, as well as Ciarán Donnelly – who directed Altered Carbon and Vikings.

It is directed by Diarmuid Goggins (Bulletproof) and Tessa Hoffe (Spinosaurus).

Kin is produced by BRON Studios and Headline Pictures, in association with RTÉ, Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group) and Creative Wealth Media with support from Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland and the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI).