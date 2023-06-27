Irish hospitality business owners needed for new television series

IRISH people running hospitality and tourism businesses are needed to take part in a new series of a popular RTÉ television series.

In At Your Service successful hotelier brothers John and Francis Brennan provide struggling businesses in Ireland with their expertise and help them refresh their commercial offering to secure a more stable future.

Having first aired in 2008, the series has grown a huge following and has been a staple on RTÉ One ever since.

Now the siblings are searching for their next intake of business owners, who will feature in a new series of the show, which is produced by Waddell Media.

“Any type of hospitality-based project will be considered, as long as they will benefit from our advice,” Frances Brennan said this week.

The pair are searching for a variety of businesses to apply - spanning everything from hotels, guesthouses, B&Bs, bars and restaurants to historic houses, hostels, farm diversification projects and caravan sites.

The application process is open to brand new start-ups as well as existing businesses with ambitious expansion plans.

Those selected to take part in the show will get to hear first-hand the Brennan brothers’ knowledge and understanding of the hospitality world.

Maggi Gibson, Executive Producer at Waddell Media, said: “This new series is a wonderful opportunity for hospitality owners to work with John and Francis to explore new approaches, systems and strategies to deliver a quality service for their customers.

“We’re planning to produce four one-hour programmes, following a different business in each episode.”

Anyone who owns or manages of a hospitality business in Ireland, who would like to get involved with the show, should contact [email protected] or [email protected].