Irish hospitality business owners needed for new television series
Entertainment

Irish hospitality business owners needed for new television series

Brothers John and Francis Brennan are the stars of At Your Service

IRISH people running hospitality and tourism businesses are needed to take part in a new series of a popular RTÉ television series.

In At Your Service successful hotelier brothers John and Francis Brennan provide struggling businesses in Ireland with their expertise and help them refresh their commercial offering to secure a more stable future.

Having first aired in 2008, the series has grown a huge following and has been a staple on RTÉ One ever since.

Now the siblings are searching for their next intake of business owners, who will feature in a new series of the show, which is produced by Waddell Media.

Successful hoteliers John and Francis Brennan

“Any type of hospitality-based project will be considered, as long as they will benefit from our advice,” Frances Brennan said this week.

The pair are searching for a variety of businesses to apply - spanning everything from hotels, guesthouses, B&Bs, bars and restaurants to historic houses, hostels, farm diversification projects and caravan sites.

The application process is open to brand new start-ups as well as existing businesses with ambitious expansion plans.

Those selected to take part in the show will get to hear first-hand the Brennan brothers’ knowledge and understanding of the hospitality world.

Maggi Gibson, Executive Producer at Waddell Media, said: “This new series is a wonderful opportunity for hospitality owners to work with John and Francis to explore new approaches, systems and strategies to deliver a quality service for their customers.

“We’re planning to produce four one-hour programmes, following a different business in each episode.”

Anyone who owns or manages of a hospitality business in Ireland, who would like to get involved with the show, should contact [email protected] or [email protected].

See More: A Your Service, Hospitality, RTE, Tourism

Related

Hozier’s new single is about being ‘heartbroken by someone you trusted’
Entertainment 3 hours ago

Hozier’s new single is about being ‘heartbroken by someone you trusted’

By: Fiona Audley

Ten Minutes with The County Affair
Entertainment 3 days ago

Ten Minutes with The County Affair

By: Irish Post

‘How long until robots take on parenting roles?’ asks Irish children’s author
Entertainment 4 days ago

‘How long until robots take on parenting roles?’ asks Irish children’s author

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Industry leaders join Irish business network in Britain to aid expansion
Business 4 hours ago

Industry leaders join Irish business network in Britain to aid expansion

By: Fiona Audley

From the cancan to the courtroom
News 14 hours ago

From the cancan to the courtroom

By: Grainne Conroy

Baroness McDonagh, Labour’s first female General Secretary, dies at 61
News 14 hours ago

Baroness McDonagh, Labour’s first female General Secretary, dies at 61

By: Mal Rogers

Government orders review into RTÉ over undeclared payments to presenter Ryan Tubridy
News 1 day ago

Government orders review into RTÉ over undeclared payments to presenter Ryan Tubridy

By: Gerard Donaghy

Taoiseach joins thousands as Dublin Pride Parade celebrates 40th anniversary
News 1 day ago

Taoiseach joins thousands as Dublin Pride Parade celebrates 40th anniversary

By: Gerard Donaghy