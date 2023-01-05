Irish talent vying for public's votes for National Comedy Awards 2023

IRISH TALENT, ranging from actors to podcast hosts and panel show stars, have been longlisted in several categories for the 2023 National Comedy Awards.

Graham Norton, stars of Derry Girls and Bad Sisters, Dylan Moran and Joanne McNally are among those hoping to be shortlisted.

McNally has been given the nod in the Outstanding Female Comedy Entertainment Performance for appearing on The Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2022, while her podcast with Vogue Williams, My Therapist Ghosted Me, has also been tipped in the Best Comedy Podcast category.

The Graham Norton Show is non the running for the Best Comedy Entertainment Show, competing against many other shows including The Last Leg, Friday Night Live and The Jonathan Ross Show, amongst others.

Derry Girls and Bad Sisters are vying to win the Best Scripted Comedy show, competing against the likes of Inside No. 9, Ricky Gervais' After Life, and Channel 4's Big Boys.

Saoirse Monica Jackson, who plays Erin in Derry Girls, and Sharon Horgan, the lead of Bad Sisters, have also been listed for the Outstanding Comedy Actress category, while Irish comic Dylan Moran is recognised in the Outstanding Comedy Actor category for his role in BBC's Stuck, which he also wrote.

Several Irish actors are recognised in the gender-neutral Outstanding Supporting Role category, including Jamie-Lee O'Donnell, Sionbhán McSweeney and Tommy Tiernan for Derry Girls, as well as Sarah Greene and Eve Hewson, both for Bad Sisters.

Mock The Week, which was fronted by Irish comedian Dara O'Briain for more than 200 episodes before coming to an end last year, is also hoping to win the award for Best Comedy Panel Show.

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on Friday 17 February 2023, which will bring together the best-loved comedians and comedy stars at the iconic Roundhouse, London.

Back to host this year's edition is Tom Allen, with the show honouring both emerging and established comedy talent alike.

The National Comedy Awards is also raising money for Stand Up To Cancer.

Members of the public can now cast their votes in the categories on www.thenationalcomedyawards.com, with voting open until 16 January.