Jamie Dornan returns to The Tourist as second series of BBC hit begins filming in Ireland

THE much-anticipated second series of the outback epic The Tourist has begun filming in Dublin.

New cast members have been announced this week as they set down in Ireland – where series two is set.

Stars of series one, Jamie Dornan, of Belfast fame, and Danielle Macdonald, who play Elliot and Helen, will be joined by a host of Irish actors in the next instalment of the gripping drama.

Conor MacNeill, Olwen Fouéré, Francis Magee, Mark McKenna, Diarmaid Murtagh and Nessa Matthews have all joined the cast, while Greg Larsen will reprise his role as Ethan Krum, the BBC has confirmed.

Following their adventure in the Australian Outback, The Tourist’s second series follows Dornan and Macdonald’s characters as they travel to Ireland together.

“In an attempt to rediscover Elliot’s roots following his memory loss, they’re dragged into the dangerous whirlwind of his past life and are confronted by friends and foes both old and new” they explain.

Harry and Jack Williams, Writers and Managing Directors of Two Brothers Pictures, say of the six-part series: "We’re so excited to take Elliot and Helen to Ireland, where they will meet a host of dark and off beat new characters.

“With a stellar cast to match, we can’t wait for it all to be brought to life."

Lindsay Salt, BBC Director of Drama, added: “I could not be happier to welcome the phenomenon that is The Tourist back to BBC One and iPlayer.

“With an ingenious new adventure from the dazzling minds of Harry and Jack Williams, things are about to get even wilder for Elliot and Helen.”

Having launched with 11.4 million viewers, The Tourist holds the title as the UK’s most-watched drama of 2022 across all platforms.

Internationally, sales for the first series spanned five continents, with the show seen from South Korea to Scandinavia.

The series was crowned the winner of three Golden Nymphs Awards at the Monte Carlo Television Festival including Best Series, the festival’s highest accolade.