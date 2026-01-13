‘WONDERFUL’: President of Ireland congratulates Jessie Buckley on Golden Globes win

PRESIDENT Catherine Connolly has publicly congratulated actor Jessie Buckley on her Golden Globes win.

The Co. Kerry star, who was born in Killarney, took home her first Golden Globe at the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards on January 11.

The 36-year-old won the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture Drama award, for her performance in Hamnet, in which she stars alongside Kildare native Paul Mescal.

Buckley beat off strong competition from the likes of Julia Roberts, Jennifer Lawrence, Renate Reinsve, Tessa Thompson and Eva Victor to take the gong.

"Oh my God, the incredible women I am honoured to stand beside in this category,” she said as she accepted her award.

“I mean, Julia Roberts - you are like a hero to us all," she added, before stating: "Thank you. Jennifer, Renate, Eva, Tessa - God, I'd watch you anytime, anywhere. You blow my mind."

Buckley went on to share how much she loves her job, stating “I love what I do and I love being part of this industry, thank you” and added that her husband was also enjoying the evening.

"My husband, he's really been enjoying the free canapés and cocktails, so thank you so much for having us along," she said.

President Connolly said Buckley’s award is “a fantastic recognition” of her “outstanding work, and of the continued exceptional success of the whole Irish film industry”.

“Congratulations to Jessie Buckley on her wonderful achievement in winning a Golden Globe at this year's ceremony in Los Angeles,” the President said.

“May I further extend my best wishes to all those who have supported her both in this performance and across her career,” she added.

“Congratulations too to Paul Mescal, Maggie O'Farrell, Element Pictures and Wild Atlantic Pictures on their very significant achievement in being nominated for Golden Globes."

Buckley’s Golden Globe follows a Critic’s Choice Award she received earlier this month for her powerhouse performance in Hamnet, which is directed by Chloé Zhao.

The actor plays Shakespeare’s wife Agnes in the period drama, based on the 2020 book written by Irish writer Maggie O’Farell.

Set in 16th century England, Hamnet tells the story of the death of Shakespeare’s 11-year-old son, which inspired his play Hamlet, and the impact that had on his relationship with his wife.

The film is hotly tipped to be nominated for an Oscar, with the Academy Award nominees set to be announced on January 22.