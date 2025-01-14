Kneecap secure 17 nominations as IFTA award contenders revealed

KNEECAP has received 17 nominations for the Irish Film & Television Academy (IFTA) awards 2025.

Revealed today, the Irish language film is the most nominated of all the productions which feature in the annual awards, where Irish talent across film and drama is honoured in 29 categories.

Written, produced and directed by Rich Peppiatt, the film is a semi-autobiographical offering, which follows hip-hop trio Kneecap, from west Belfast, on their mission to save the Irish language.

It has been nominated in a range of categories, including for Best Film, Best Director and Best Script.

Bandmates Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh (Mo Chara), Naoise Ó Caireallain (Móglaí Bap) and J.J. Ó Dochartaigh (Dj Provaí), who play themselves in the film, have all been nominated in the Best Lead Actor category, where they will vie with one another and the likes of Cillian Murphy, for Small Things Like These, and Paul Mescal, for Gladiator II, to take the gong.

Elsewhere their Kneecap castmates Fionnuala Flaherty, Jessica Reynolds and Michael Fassbender have also received nominations for their roles in the movie.

For the Best Film award, Kneecap will go up against Kathleen Is Here, King Frankie, Small Things Like These, Spilt Milk and The Apprentice.

The winners will be announced at the 22nd IFTA Awards Ceremony, which will take place at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre on February 14.

During the event Colm Meaney will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award, recognising his "extraordinary contributions to cinema and television".

The Dublin-born actor’s lengthy career has included roles in The Commitments, The Snapper and The Van, as well as more recent films such as Bring them Down and The Problem with People.

He is also a familiar face on our television screens following his role at Miles O’Brien in the Star Trek series.

“To say I was surprised when I got the news that IFTA wanted to give me this award, would be an understatement,” he said today.

“I was truly shocked. To be asked to join this long list of very illustrious previous recipients is a huge honour, and I'm thrilled and looking forward to a good night in Dublin on February 14.”

He added: “Thank you to the Academy. It's a source of great pride and joy.”

“The 2025 Nominees shortlisted for Irish Academy Awards this year is an incredible showcase of work that reinforces the fact that Irish talent is now amongst the best in the world, delivering such high standards of filmmaking, storytelling and performances that resonate with audiences worldwide,” IFTA CEO Aine Moriarty said as the nominations were revealed.

“The Irish Academy is proud to showcase their great work and reward their achievements,” she added.

“Congratulations to all the nominees - so well deserved.”