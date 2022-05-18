Limerick rapper Denise Chaila to feature on remix of Ed Sheeran song

LIMERICK RAPPER Denise Chaila is to feature on a new remix of an Ed Sheeran song, she has announced.

Chaila recently appeared as a supporting act across all of Sheeran's Irish Mathematics tour dates, which took place in April and May.

Tweeting today, she announced the feature on a remix of his track 2step which was released on Sheeran's latest studio album =.

"I did a song. With Ed Sheeran. I live in a world where that’s a thing I can say hahaha what a mad secret that was to keep," she said.

The track will be released on Wednesday 25 May, with Chaila saying she will share a preserve link when she "can get organised."

I did a song. With Ed Sheeran.

🔥 I live in a world where that’s a thing I can say 😭✨hahaha what a mad secret that was to keep



2step remix, Wednesday 25th of May 🦋 I’ll share a presave link when I can get organised (now is only for happiness) (thank you @EdSheeranHQ4) pic.twitter.com/0IdzgpuSMK — denise (@DeniseChaila) May 18, 2022

On Instagram, Chaila also shared a photo of her with Ed Sheeran in Belfast on the last date of the Irish tour.

"I cried all day long," she said. "Mostly because I’m weepy anyway, but also because this experience was baffling and amazing. I’ve met someone from my childhood who loves me at every single one of these shows.

"I’ve cried like a baby while they tell me they believed in me. Shared pints and jokes and small gifts of joy with people backstage and generally been in my feelings. Been amazed by the culture of care Ed has cultivated around his tours and with his people."

Ed is teaming-up with an array of artists from across the globe for special remix versions of 2step, tapping into his love of collaboration, which was bore fruit on his 2019's No.6 Collaborations Project featuring Eminem and Stormzy and many others.

2step, appearing as the ninth track on Sheeran's fifth studio album = , already has a remix featuring American rapper Lil Baby, which was released in April.

On 2 May 2022, he also released a version of the song featuring Ukrainian pop-rock band Antytila, which is the first of at least nine "global remixes" of the song. Artists from countries set to appear on other remixes are said to be from Finland, Italy, Sweden, Australia, France, the United Kingdom and Brazil.

The track was written by Sheeran, David Hodges, Louis Bell and Andrew Wotman, and produced by the latter two.

Chaila was born at in Zambia, and her family moved to Ireland when she was aged three, when her father, a doctor, was offered a position at a hospital in Dublin.

The family later moved to Limerick, where she attended the Kings Hospital Secondary School in Palmerstown and went on to study English literature and sociology at the University of Limerick.

Her 2020 debut album Go Bravely won Album of the Year at the RTÉ Choice Music Prize in Ireland.