Netflix looking for Lindsay Lohan body double for filming in Ireland next week

NETFLIX HAS announced that it is on the look out for a body double for none other than Lindsay Lohan for a film that will begin shooting in Ireland next week.

The body double must also be willing to have their hair died red.

The film Irish Wish will see Lohan play the lead role of Maddie in modern day Ireland, and is expected to be released on Netflix next year.

Ahead of filming scheduled from September 5th to October 14th, the Netflix casting team is seeking a full-time camera body double to fill one of the lead roles.

A spokesperson said:

“We are currently involved in a very exciting project. A rom-com called 'Irish Wish' shooting in Dublin and Wicklow.

“Applicants will need to be residing in Dublin and available Monday to Friday (over the filming period). Acting experience is an advantage as the role requires scenes with main cast members. Women aged 18 years plus, who are 5'4" in height who are a dress size six to eight.

“[Those interested] must be willing to have hair dyed red for the role if selected”.

Netflix series is also currently filming comedy-thriller series Bodkin in Dublin, Wicklow and Cork.

The show is produced by former US president Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle's company Higher Ground and is their first work on a fictional project.

The cast of Bodkin includes Young Offenders actor Chris Walley and Intermission actor David Wilmot.

Comedian Will Forte, Robyn Cara and Siobhan Cullen will also appear in the seven-episode series.