Netflix looking for Lindsay Lohan body double for filming in Ireland next week
Entertainment

Netflix looking for Lindsay Lohan body double for filming in Ireland next week

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 25: Lindsay Lohan attends the 2019 Ali Forney Center Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on October 25, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

NETFLIX HAS announced that it is on the look out for a body double for none other than Lindsay Lohan for a film that will begin shooting in Ireland next week.

The body double must also be willing to have their hair died red.

The film Irish Wish will see Lohan play the lead role of Maddie in modern day Ireland, and is expected to be released on Netflix next year.

Ahead of filming scheduled from September 5th to October 14th, the Netflix casting team is seeking a full-time camera body double to fill one of the lead roles.

A spokesperson said:

“We are currently involved in a very exciting project. A rom-com called 'Irish Wish' shooting in Dublin and Wicklow.

“Applicants will need to be residing in Dublin and available Monday to Friday (over the filming period). Acting experience is an advantage as the role requires scenes with main cast members. Women aged 18 years plus, who are 5'4" in height who are a dress size six to eight.

“[Those interested] must be willing to have hair dyed red for the role if selected”.

Netflix series is also currently filming comedy-thriller series Bodkin in Dublin, Wicklow and Cork.

The show is produced by former US president Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle's company Higher Ground and is their first work on a fictional project.

The cast of Bodkin includes Young Offenders actor Chris Walley and Intermission actor David Wilmot.

Comedian Will Forte, Robyn Cara and Siobhan Cullen will also appear in the seven-episode series.

See More: Ireland, Lindsay Lohan, Netflix

Related

A countdown of 10 of the best Irish insults
Entertainment 16 hours ago

A countdown of 10 of the best Irish insults

By: Irish Post

How many of these 10 classic Irish riddles can you solve?
Entertainment 18 hours ago

How many of these 10 classic Irish riddles can you solve?

By: Irish Post

15 times Irish people showed their spectacular obsession with Tayto Crisps
Entertainment 1 day ago

15 times Irish people showed their spectacular obsession with Tayto Crisps

By: Irish Post

Latest

Two teenage boys drown after getting into difficulty in Derry lake
News 16 minutes ago

Two teenage boys drown after getting into difficulty in Derry lake

By: Irish Post

Obituary - Dion O'Brien, one of The Springfields
News 11 hours ago

Obituary - Dion O'Brien, one of The Springfields

By: Mal Rogers

Ireland’s population on the rise
News 11 hours ago

Ireland’s population on the rise

By: Catriona Gray

Travellers bid farewell to James Nolan
News 11 hours ago

Travellers bid farewell to James Nolan

By: Grainne Conroy

Leinster's Conor O'Brien has retired
Sport 16 hours ago

Leinster's Conor O'Brien has retired

By: Conor O'Donoghue