Páirc Festival confirms charity partnership with Birmingham Irish Association

PÁIRC FESTIVAL, THE BIGGEST CELEBRATION OF IRISH MUSIC AND CULTURE, CONFIRMS PARTNERSHIP WITH LOCAL ORGANISATION AS THE FESTIVAL’S OFFICIAL CHARITY!

Organisers of Páirc Festival have confirmed local organisation, Birmingham Irish Association, as the official charity of Páirc Festival 2022, taking place this August Bank Holiday in Birmingham!

Birmingham Irish, based in the Heart of the Irish Quarter in Digbeth, is the Midlands' leading charity providing support and cultural services to the Irish community, so was the obvious choice for the organising team when looking for a local organisation to support.

Ciaran Healy, co-owner of the Old Crown in Digbeth and part of the Páirc Festival organising team said:

“Páirc Festival is all about celebrating the long standing traditions of the Irish community based in the UK.

"We want to create a party which is centred around Irish music, dance, food and culture, but we also want to work with our community to ensure we can support the amazing work charitable organisations such as Birmingham Irish Association do.”

Páirc Festival is all set to bring the biggest names and best talent from Birmingham and Ireland to the outdoor grounds of the former Stadium Club, the New Irish Centre in Kings Heath, on 26th-28th August 2022.

Saturday will showcase the best of Birmingham and Irish talent, with Imelda May and fellow Irish legends Hothouse Flowers, Beoga, who co-wrote Ed Sheeran’s hit Galway Girl, Damien Dempsey and Hermitage Green taking to the stage, and The Father Teds and Lampa heading up Birmingham’s offering to the bill.

Sunday will round off celebrations with Finbar Furey and Nathan Carter headlining, joined by Irish icons The Sharon Shannon Trio, The Dublin Legends and The Kilkennys, alongside homegrown talent and Birmingham Irish bands On The Sesh and Bang On The Ear.

Páirc Festival will bring multiple performances which will celebrate the link between Birmingham and Ireland across a three day festival. As part of the partnership with Birmingham Irish Association there will be a secondary Irish Music and Culture Stage. This second stage, programmed by the local organisation, will showcase traditional musical performances and workshops by local musicians, and Irish dance performances from local Irish Dance School, Scanlons.

A representative of Birmingham Irish Association said:

“We are absolutely delighted to be the official charity of Páirc Festival 2022, we want to share tremendous thanks for this wonderful opportunity, all of us here at the Association are so very excited for the event to commence.

Attendees can also enjoy Páirc’s street food village, Irish Dance School, market stalls celebrating local makers and traditional Irish produce, plus outdoor bars and beer tents!

Ian Rogers, Solihull Fest organiser and part of the Páirc Festival organising team also said:

"We hope Páirc Festival will offer people a great opportunity to come together and celebrate in the best way possible, and we look forward to bringing a real mix of the best from Birmingham and Ireland.”

Early Bird Tickets are still available and currently start at £45 for an adult day ticket, £77 for an adult weekend ticket, and £105 for a three day adult ticket, which includes the Ocean Colour Scene launch event, taking place on the Friday of Páirc Festival. Family and VIP tickets are also available for the weekend.

For more information about the festival, please visit the website paircfestival.com or social media @paircfestival on Instagram and Facebook.