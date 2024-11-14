Robbie Williams ‘can’t wait’ to see fans in Dublin as he announces ‘boldest tour yet’
Entertainment

ROBBIE WILLIAMS has confirmed a 2025 tour which will take him across the UK and Ireland.

The former Take That star claims “this tour is going to be my boldest yet” before adding that he “can’t wait” to see his fans next year.

His Robbie Williams Live 2025 tour will open in Edinburgh on May 31, 2025, and take in dates in London, Manchester and Bath, before heading across Europe for gigs in Ireland, France, Germany, Spain, Italy and Sweden.

Robbie Williams appeared at Croke Park to announced his "Live 2025" tour

Williams will play one gig in Ireland, at Dublin’s Croke Park on August 23, accompanied by special guests Elbow.

Tour tickets go on sale this Friday, November 15 and are expected to sell out.

“This tour is going to be my boldest yet - I can’t wait to see you next year,” William’s said,

“There will be songs from the movie ‘Better Man’, and some new music too…but more on that soon,” he added.

Williams previously performed a sold-out show to an audience of 120,000 at Dublin’s Phoenix Park in 2003 and sold-out headline shows at Slane Castle in 1999 and Croke Park in 2006.

Williams will play Dublin next summer

This latest tour announcement comes as fans eagerly await the release of the film, based on his life, in which Williams is portrayed as a CGI monkey throughout.

Directed by Michael Gracey, of The Greatest Showman fame, the film is described as being “uniquely told from Robbie’s perspective, capturing his signature wit and indomitable spirit”.

It follows his journey from childhood, to being the youngest member of chart-topping boyband Take That, through to his unparalleled achievements as a record-breaking solo artist.

It also documents the challenges that achieving stratospheric fame and success can bring.

Discussing the film, director Gracey honed in on Robbie referring to himself as a monkey over and again.

“Robbie would say things like, ‘I’m up the back dancing like a monkey.’

“After a while, I thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be amazing to represent Robbie as a monkey in the film?’

“Because Robbie is telling this story – and that’s how he sees himself.”

Better Man hits UK cinemas on December 26.

Tickets for Robbie Williams Live 2025 in Dublin, priced from €77.25 to €152.25, subject to Ticketmaster service charge, go on general sale on November 15 at 10am via Ticketmaster.ie. 

