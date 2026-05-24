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Couple tied up during Co. Derry burglary
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Couple tied up during Co. Derry burglary

A COUPLE were left badly shaken after being tied up during a burglary in Co. Derry.

The man in his 70s and the woman in her 60s were forced to hand over cash and other items before the offenders made off in the couple’s car.

Police are now appealing for information about the incident, which occurred at residential premises at the Formoyle Road area of Macosquin in the early hours of Saturday.

"At around 1.15am, it was reported that two masked men entered a property in the area," said Detective Inspector Lenaghan of the PSNI.

"It was reported that a man in his 70s and a woman in her 60s were tied up by the men and ordered to hand over money.

"The men left the property, taking two mobile phones, a watch and the keys for a blue Nissan Juke that was parked nearby.

"The men drove off in the vehicle, which was last seen at the Moore Road area of Derry/Londonderry shortly after 2am.

"Both the male and female, who although not injured, were left badly shaken following the incident."

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