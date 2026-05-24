Racism rapporteur calls for independent investigation into the death of Yves Sakila in Dublin

IRELAND'S Special Rapporteur on Racism and Racial Equality has called for a full independent Investigation into the death of Yves Sakila.

Dr Ebun Joseph described footage of the 35-year-old being detained by security guards as 'deeply disturbing'.

Gardaí meanwhile have said they are continuing to 'investigate all of the circumstances' surrounding the death.

Mr Sakila was detained by security personnel following a suspected shoplifting incident in Dublin on Friday, May 15.

Gardaí said Mr Sakila became unresponsive at the scene and was taken to the Mater Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

A post-mortem has since been conducted, the results of which are not being released for operational reasons.

After footage of Mr Sakila's detention was shared online, a rally took place in Dublin on Thursday calling for justice for the deceased man.

'Distress, fear and outrage'

Dr Joseph acknowledged that both An Garda Síochána and Fiosrú, the Office of the Police Ombudsman, have initiated investigations into the incident.

However, she stressed that the investigations must be demonstrably independent, impartial, transparent and thorough.

"The footage that has emerged has caused profound distress, fear and outrage across many communities, particularly among Black and minority ethnic communities who already experience heightened anxiety regarding racial profiling, excessive force, unequal treatment and over-policing in public spaces," said the Special Rapporteur.

"The scenes depicted are deeply disturbing and raise urgent and serious questions which require comprehensive examination."

She added: "Public confidence cannot be restored through silence, minimisation or procedural formality alone.

"It can only be restored through visible accountability, transparency, fairness and a clear demonstration that every human life is afforded equal dignity and protection under the law."

Dr Joseph added that the incident came at a time of growing concerns about the normalisation of hostility and violence towards minority ethnic groups.

"This incident does not exist in isolation," she said.

"It emerges within a broader social and political climate in which increasingly hostile rhetoric surrounding migrants, refugees, racialised minorities and Black communities has become more visible and, at times, normalised within public discourse.

"Such rhetoric contributes to the dehumanisation of vulnerable communities and risks creating an environment in which violence, suspicion and unequal treatment become more socially tolerated."

Investigation

Gardaí revealed that a Senior Investigative Officer (SIO) has been appointed to lead the investigation by the Serious Crime Unit in Store Street.

A Family Liaison Officer (FLO) has been appointed to Mr Sakila's family, while gardaí are continuing to engage with a man in his 80s who was injured during the incident.

Investigators want to speak with anyone who was on Henry Street between 5pm and 5.25pm on Friday, May 15.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line or any garda station.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.