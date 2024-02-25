Stellar Irish cast star lead newly-acquired BBC drama The Gone

A HOST of Irish acting stars feature in a drama which has been snapped up by the BBC.

The broadcaster confirms this week it has acquired The Gone, which tells the tale of an Irish couple who go missing while in rural New Zealand.

Told over six-parts, The Gone follows the journey of Irish detective Theo Richter, played by Richard Flood, who teams up with Kiwi detective Diana Huia, played by Acushla-Tara Kupe, in order to locate the missing pair.

Time is of the essence as they attempt to find the couple, but their job isn’t made any easier when the community airs its concern that the disappearances may be linked to a series of historical murders.

The series, which will air on BBC Four and BBC iPlayer, also stars Manu Bennett, who starred in The Hobbit, Derry native Michelle Fairley, of Game of Thrones fame, and Tipperary woman Carolyn Bracken, of The Quiet Girl, You are Not My Mother and Dublin Murders.

“Set amongst the beautiful New Zealand landscape, The Gone is an atmospheric and suspenseful mystery thriller, guaranteed to keep viewers guessing until the very end,” Sue Deeks, Head of BBC Programme Acquisition, said this week.

Directed by Peter Burger and Hannah Quinn, The Gone is co-produced by Kōtare Productions, Keeper Pictures and Kingfisher Films, in association with Southern Light Films (New Zealand) with international distribution handled by Red Arrow Studios International.