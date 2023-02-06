Ten minutes with Belters Only

Belters Only — Conor Bissett and Robbie Griffiths — are an Irish producer duo who create feelgood dance music. The pair burst onto the UK music scene in 2021 with their single Make Me Feel Good hitting number 4 for several weeks. The single has also racked up nearly 100 million streams. They finished up the year as the 6th most viewed TikTok music page across all genres in Ireland.

They took time out to answer our questions.

What are you up to?

We’re grafting every day making music. Right now, we’re working just the two of us in our home studio and we’re loving writing originals from the ground up. We’re headed over to London soon to jump in with some others to get them finished up too.

Which piece of music always sends a shiver down your spine?

Bicep - Glue

Which musician has most influenced you?

We probably have two answers for this: MK, or Sonny Fodera. They’re both just smashing it

Who would be in your ideal band?

I’m gonna say Lewis Capaldi, just because he’s a legend

How did you get started in music?

Robbie: For me it was when I learned how to play the drums at 8 years

Biss: I started DJ-ing when I was about 14

Where are you from in Ireland, and what are your roots ?

Dublin —

Robbie: North Dublin

Bissett : South Dublin

What’s on your smartphone playlist at the minute?

Metro Boomin.

Pantomime or opera?

Panto only cause me nanny used to bring us to the pantos when we were kids (Robbie)

What is your favourite place in Ireland?

Our studio

Which living person do you most admire?

Robbie: my mother

Bissett: my son

What's the best piece of advice you've been given in the last year?

Don’t worry about what’s been done, just continue to work harder every day.

Have you a favourite line from a song?

“Live your life, be free, you know you can have it all”

In terms of inanimate objects, what is your most precious possession?

Our laptop 100 per cent

What’s the best thing about where you live?

The chicken fillet rolls - 10/10

. . . . and the worst?

The weather

What’s the greatest lesson life has taught you?

Be humble, appreciate everything , and that life’s a blessing

What do you believe in?

All things Belters Only

What do you consider the greatest work of art?

The art of music

Who is the greatest love of your life?

Our close ones