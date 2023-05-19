Ten Minutes with KELHI

Irish pop artist KEHLI has just released her new single Dead Body. She answers our questions:

What are you up to?

At the moment just getting my EP ready and finalising the finishing touches

Which musician has most influenced you?

Beyoncé since I was a kid and going to see her in Croke Park when I was 15 definitely. Kick- started the want to do this as a job. Seeing her on stage really changed everything

Who would be in your ideal band?

Tash Sultana, HER, Charlie Puth

How did you get started in music?

I started stage school when I was 4 years old and my love for it grew as I got older. Then when I had to leave as I was too old. I started working with my manager and it progressed into where I am today. My first experience of recording my own music was when I was 17 in London which was an amazing experience.

Where are you from in Ireland?

Dublin! 100 per cent Irish

What's on your smartphone playlist at the minute?

Logic, Post Malone , SZA

What is your favourite place in Ireland?

A hidden spot in Killiney when it's sunny in the summer it’s a hidden gem

What would be your motto?

Live with no regrets

Which living person do you most admire?

My parents for sure, as they've always supported me and told me to keep chasing my dream.

Who will act you when they make a film of your life?

I'd love Lily Collins to play me as I've been told I kinda look like her! Which is a major compliment

Bowie or Beyoncé?

Beyonce !!!

If you weren't a musician what other job would you be really good at?

I'd love to be a Special Needs Assistant teacher or work with kids. Or also somewhere in the fitness industry as I love playing football and going to the gym.

What's the best piece of advice you've been given this year?

To not care so much and stop being so hard on myself

In terms of inanimate objects, what is your most precious possession?

My car as it has given me the freedom and time alone to just be in my own thoughts and enjoy hanging out with myself. And I can travel to cool spots anytime I like

What's the best thing about where you live?

How close I am to everything and everyone I love

. . . . and the worst?

The weather but when it's sunny it's the best place on earth.

What's the greatest lesson life has taught you?

I have yet to find that out

What gives you the greatest laugh?

The Office (US version of course)

What do you believe in?

Myself!!!

What do you consider the greatest work of art?

The Great Gatsby. It's a movie that has definitely stuck with me and anytime I watch it it's like the first time again

Who is the greatest love of your life?

My dog Charlie who is turning 15 this year. He's my best friend