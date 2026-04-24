Ten Minutes with... Michael Banahan

ROSCOMMON musician and long-time promoter Michael Banahan steps into new territory with Broken Heart, his first album of entirely original material.

The album is available at Copperplate (see below)

This week he took time out to talk to the Irish Post...

What are you up to?

Writing songs anytime the ideas or inspiration comes along. I’m also in the middle of a building project at home. Helping My elderly parents, Heading to the Orkney Islands Folk Festival end of May.

Thinking about setting up a new Folk Club here in Roscommon with my friend Mags, playing the Night and Day Festival in Boyle Co Roscommon end of May and wondering where I’ll go next for a couple of days in my camper van. Always up to something.

How would you describe your music?

Contemporary folk I’d say.

Which piece of music always sends a shiver down your spine?

John Prine’s song, Sam Stone

What’s on your smartphone playlist at the minute?

I’m old school; I still buy and listen to full albums — CDs and vinyl and I love listening to the radio too.

What are your favourite lyrics?

“You can’t tango with somebody who doesn’t want to dance”

What are your family roots in Ireland?

My family roots are in the village of Kilteevan outside Roscommon town. A small village steeped in music family and tradition.

What is your favourite place in Ireland?

The west coast of Ireland would be my favourite place. Lots of Irish traditional music and singing can be found even in small rural towns and villages.

What has been your favourite venue?

Playing The Metropol Theatre Vienna Austria some years back with our band Rig the Jig.

Mozart or Martin Hayes?

That would have to be Martin Hayes.

Have you a book that has been a major influence on you?

Yes, The Magic of Thinking Big. One of those books you can dip in and out of, hold onto the bits you like.

Which living person do you most admire?

Jessie Buckley. She’s a wonderful actor, a down to earth lady, and she’s a fine singer too.

Which trait in others do you most admire?

Honesty and reliability.

In terms of inanimate objects, what is your most precious possession?

My officer’s trench watch from WW1. The world’s first wristwatch.

I love it, still works well, keeps good time and it’s a beautiful tangible connection with history, It’s a Waltham 0 size 19 Jewl Riverside Maximus. 1896-1902.

What’s best thing about where you live?

Roscommon is a beautiful town to live in, wonderful people, my family and friends.

. . . . and the worst?

Ahh there’s nothing worst.

What’s the greatest lesson life has taught you?

Never give up, don’t be afraid to keep trying, “Anything your mind can conceive it can achieve”. I read that in my favourite book once and carried it with me.

What do you believe in?

I believe in a higher power. For me I find it in nature, being outside, walking through it, admiring it, touching it, connecting with it because we’re all part of it.

What do you consider the greatest work of art?

My circa 1770s Pocket Watch. It has a fine Fusee Movement, Beautiful Ornate Balance Cock from the Dublin Watchmaker John Grover.

This watch was handmade back in the day. For me it’s a fine work of art. I always admire it. We all can use a little more time.

Who/what is the greatest love of your life?

Both of my parents are still with us. Mammy is 90 years old this year and Daddy is 89. I Love them both.

Broken Heart is available from Copperplate Mail Order at www.copperplatemailorder.com/