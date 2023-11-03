Ten Minutes with The Burma

The Burma are an indie rock & roll band from Cork. They are influenced by the American indie scene of the early 2000s and British guitar bands of the 80s and 90s. The band have just to release their second Album Crazy Dreams and Cruel Realities

Vocalist Tony O’Donovan answers The Irish Post’s questions.

Which piece of music always sends a shiver down your spine?

Aibreann by Lúnasa.

Which musician has most influenced you?

Probably Alex Turner of Arctic Monkeys.

Who would be in your ideal band?

Eminem, Luke Kelly, Phil Lynott and the other fella from Daft Punk

How did you get started in music?

I did some violin lessons in school but swapped it for the guitar when I was 11 because it was cooler to carry around.

Where are you from in Ireland, and what are your roots?

I’m from Cobh in Cork and so is Peter. Cian, our drummer is from Doolin in Clare but he was born in America and lived there for a few years.

What’s on your smartphone playlist at the minute?

Dominic Fike, The Coral, Noel Gallagher, Knucks, Parcels

Football or art galleries?

Football

What is your favourite place in Ireland?

Probably up around West Clare where our drummer Cian is from.

Mozart or Martin Hayes?

Martin Hayes

Which living person do you most admire?

Keano was my hero growing up and I still love him today.

Have you a favourite line from a song?

“I was looking for a job and then I found a job and heaven knows I’m miserable now!”

What’s the best thing about where you live?

The harbour and the scenery

What gives you the greatest laugh?

My friends. In terms of comedians, Norm Macdonald is the GOAT!

What do you consider the greatest work of art?

The Last Waltz