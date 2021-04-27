The Simpsons recasts gay character with gay voice actor
Entertainment

The Simpsons recasts gay character with gay voice actor

THE SIMPSONS has announced it is recasting a gay character to allow a gay voice actor to play him.

Julio, a homosexual Cuban character who appears sporadically throughout the series, will no longer be voiced by Hank Azaria, who is white and heterosexual.

He will now be portrayed by Tony Rodriguez, a gay Cuban-American voice actor.

The switch is the latest in a line of politically correct moves made by the long-running animated sitcom.

Advertisement
Julio (R) will no longer be played by a white actor, and will instead be voiced by a gay Cuban actor

Carl Carlson, a black character who works alongside Homer in the nuclear power plant, used to be voiced by Azaria but was recast so that a black voice actor could play him, while Apu Nahasapeemapetilon, an Indian shopkeeper, also voiced by Azaria, was removed from the show entirely after some deemed the character to be a racist depiction of Indian-Americans.

Last year, creators of both The Simpsons and Family Guy announced that they would no longer be using white actors to voice non-white characters.

Meanwhile, Azaria recently apologised to "every Indian person" for voicing Apu, and acknowledged the criticism he'd received for voicing other characters of colour such as Carl and Bumblebee Man.


"I really didn't know any better," Azaria said.

While some have praised the show for attempting to promote authentic representation, others have slammed the move as nothing more than yet another pointless display of moral posturing.

"The whole point of ACTING is that you're pretending to be something you're not. If the rules are, you can only play characters who fit your ethnic/racial/sexual identity, then acting is dead," one social media user wrote.

Advertisement

It does begs the question, if Apu, Carl and Julio have to be changed, then why not others?

Krusty the Clown, for example, is a Jewish character, but isn't voiced by a Jewish actor. He's also depicted as a rather 'offensive' Jewish stereotype. Should he be removed from the show like Apu was?

Bart Simpson is voiced by a woman, so should he be recast for the sake of 'authentic representation'?

Homer Simpson, Chief Clancy Wiggum, Fat Tony, Groundskeeper Willie ... all examples of negative stereotypes that could absolutely be deemed 'offensive'. So why the selectivity?

Is it because Homer, Chief Wiggum, Krusty, Fat Tony and Willie are all straight and white?

We live in a world where Anne Boleyn, the 16th-century English white wife of Henry VIII being cast by a black actress is cause for celebration, but a gay Cuban character being portrayed by anything other than a gay Cuban actor is considered problematic.

The rules just don't make sense anymore.

Advertisement

Talented actress Jodie Turner-Smith has been cast to play Anne Boleyn, but if a black actress is allowed to play a white woman, then why can't a white actor voice Apu, Julio or Carl? (Pic: Daily Mail)

See More: Politically Correct, Television, The Simpsons

Related

How well do you know the Oscars? Take our Irish-themed Academy Awards Quiz and find out
News 2 days ago

How well do you know the Oscars? Take our Irish-themed Academy Awards Quiz and find out

By: Jack Beresford

Peaky Blinders star Helen McCrory initially rejected role due to treatment of migrants in 1920s Birmingham
News 3 days ago

Peaky Blinders star Helen McCrory initially rejected role due to treatment of migrants in 1920s Birmingham

By: Jack Beresford

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly reveal they have had their coronavirus vaccines
News 3 days ago

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly reveal they have had their coronavirus vaccines

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

The famous faces of County Mayo
Entertainment 2 hours ago

The famous faces of County Mayo

By: Rachael O'Connor

Irish contingent leads St Mirren to cup semi-final
Sport 3 hours ago

Irish contingent leads St Mirren to cup semi-final

By: Rudi Kinsella

Wes Hoolahan up for League Two player of the year
Sport 5 hours ago

Wes Hoolahan up for League Two player of the year

By: Rudi Kinsella

Gaming Trends in Ireland in 2021
Entertainment 5 hours ago

Gaming Trends in Ireland in 2021

By: Gerry McCarthy

Half a million people in Ireland set to receive Covid-19 vaccine 'earlier than planned' as hopes rise for speedy reopening
News 5 hours ago

Half a million people in Ireland set to receive Covid-19 vaccine 'earlier than planned' as hopes rise for speedy reopening

By: Harry Brent