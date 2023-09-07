Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally explore sexual boundaries in Ibiza
Joanne McNally and Vogue Williams in Ibiza for their new E4 show

IRISH podcast stars Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally have taken to Ibiza to explore their sexuality and “live their best lives” for a new television show.

Usually, the pair can be heard hosting their popular podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me - which is listened to by millions of people each week.

But this month viewers will get to watch the friends as they embark on an eye-opening journey on the Balearic island, in Joanne & Vogue’s Sex Drive.

From steaming their ‘yonis’ in a field, to a wild night out at an erotic nightclub in the heart of Ibiza’s West End, the one-off show for E4 follows the pair’s every move as they “endeavour to reach a higher sexual and spiritual plane and overcome their own inhibitions”, the channel confirmed this week.

E4’s Commissioning Editor, Genna Gibson explained: “Lifelong friends Vogue and Joanne are the perfect duo to lead this entertaining exploration of female empowerment and sex positivity.

“Equipped with their unique sense of humour and their shared natural curiosity for the topic, I’m really looking forward to finding out whether they’ll both be feeling the love by the end.”

Regarding the trip, presenter Vogue, who hails from Dublin, said: “I loved Ibiza, getting spanked by Joanne was certainly a highlight.

“I feel like we really took our friendship to the next level on this trip.”

Comedian McNally, who was born in Dublin’s Killiney, added: “I had an absolute ball in Ibiza and I can’t wait for people to see how liberated I now am and what a frigid Vogue is.”

Joanne & Vogue’s Sex Drive will be available to watch on E4 on September 21 or to stream on Channel 4.

