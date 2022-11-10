Westlife set to ring in 2023 at New Year’s Festival Dublin

WESTLIFE HAVE been confirmed to headline New Year's Festival Dublin with special guests Gavin James and Lyra.

The New Year's Festival will take place in Dublin over two days, with a brand-new Festival Village and two countdown events all taking place along North Wall Quay.

The announcement follows hot on the heels of one of the band’s most successful years ever with sold-out Irish, European and Asian stadium dates that included shows at London’s Wembley Stadium, Dublin’s Aviva Stadium and Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The tour continues with over 70 shows around the world.

Speaking about headlining the festival, Westlife said:

"2022 has been an incredible year for us, seeing so many of our fans from around the world up close and personal, but there is always something extra special about a home crowd, so as we head into 2023 let's do the countdown together, in style, at Dublin’s New Year’s Festival Dublin. It’s going to be an unforgettable party."

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media Catherine Martin TD said:

“I am very pleased that NYF Dublin will return this year with a full programme of arts, music and events taking place in Dublin City across New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. This is the first full-scale New Year’s Festival to take place in the capital since 2019 and is a flagship event for the Winter in Dublin campaign, which will encourage domestic and international visitors to celebrate in Dublin this New Year’s."

There will be a family friendly matinee show on 31 December for all ages from 4pm, followed by the evening show starting from 8pm.

A host of stellar Irish musicians, including Lyra and Gavin James, and DJs will perform live across 6 stages along North Wall Quay. There will be also be plenty of street entertainment and foody delights at the festival village from early until late.

Tickets for Westlife at the NYF Dublin Festival Village (priced €34.90 including booking fee) and Midnight Moment Matinee (Early Bird Tickets from. €7.90 including booking fee) will go on sale on Thursday 17 November at 9am from Ticketmaster.