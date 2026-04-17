Roger Casement: the rebel who walked into history on Banna Strand

THERE are few figures in Irish history as complex — or as contested — as Roger Casement.

To some, he remains a visionary patriot who gave his life for Ireland’s freedom. To others, he was a misguided idealist who placed his hopes in the wrong hands.

In A Rebel and a Traitor, Rory Carroll revisits that life in full, tracing the journey of a man whose story still echoes — not least in the haunting line: “And the wild waves sing his requiem on the lonely Banna Strand.”

Before he became a symbol of Irish rebellion, Casement had been something quite different: a celebrated servant of the British Empire.

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