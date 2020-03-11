Four Stunning Irish Whiskeys to Try this month at The Irish Whiskey Museum

Brought to you by The Irish Whiskey Museum

THE Irish Whiskey Museum is an independent whiskey attraction based in the heart of Dublin City. They are home to over 100 different whiskey brands and the team can tell you the story behind each and every one of them.

They run fully guided tours and finish the experience with a tasting of up to four incredible Irish whiskeys. This selection changes monthly.

We asked their whiskey expert Janet Cole to talk us through what’s on Taste this month!

Irish Whiskey Museum’s Taste Recommendations

Janet believes "the quality of whiskey in Ireland is second to none. Our team are passionate about delivering the best to our customers and we feel every whiskey on our Taste fully deserves to be there!"

The Irishman Founder’s Reserve

The Founder’s Reserve is a champagne blend (a blend only using barley-Single malt & single Pot still). It is a unique take on the old Irish Pot Still Whiskey and is the original and signature blend created by founder Bernard Walsh.

Nose: A Zesty Spice. A slight hint of vanilla too, with a suggestive savour of Green Apple.

Palate: Pot Still Spice, malt, dark chocolate, bourbon oak, and crème caramel.

Finish: Everlasting finish with oak and butterscotch. Lingers for what seems like an eternity.

Powers Gold Label

Powers is an old classic. It was once made in the old John's Lane Distillery in Dublin, but since the 1970s it has been made at Midleton in County Cork. Little has changed in the recipe, however. All ageing is done in ex-bourbon casks which gives the whiskey a nicely rounded character.

Nose - Cinnamon, clove oil and white pepper in balance with sweet fruit.

Palate - Cinnamon, green peppers, nutmeg and orchard fruits, vanilla and toasted oak.

Finish - Long Pot Still oils and spices slowly fade to rich barley, wood and honey.

Knappogue Castle 12 Year Old

Knappogue Castle Irish whiskey is named for the eponymous historic castle in County Clare, originally built in 1467.It is an exceptional single malt made exclusively from malted barley. Triple distilled one batch at a time.

Nose - Rich and biscuity with notes of peppery spice.

Palate - Mellow and well-balanced with a bright, elegant fruitiness and mild spice flavors.

Finish - Medium, clean, and smooth.

Proud Irish Classic Blend

This batch one blend is made from a combination of 85% grain whiskey & 15% malted whiskey aged for just over 3 years in American Oak barrels.

The majority of the collection is still aging with this first blended release limited to 4000 bottles.

Nose - Fresh, grassy, apple tones, quite spirit forward

Palate - Light fruity, honeyed notes, quite savoury.

Finish - Sweet cereal, clove spice.

