Best pizza in every county for National Pizza Day

WITH 9 February being National Pizza Day, its time to delve into the best pizza locations in Ireland.
Whether you're a fan of a thin or thick crust, goat's cheese or the controversial pineapple on pizza, the Irish Post has you covered for every county in Ireland
Looking at Trip Advisor's top rated pizza in Ireland, your next choice is sorted for whenever you feel the urge for a dose of pizza heaven.
Antrim
Pizza Time Antrim
Armagh
Carlow
Bella Vita Restaurant
Cavan
Barducci's Cavan
Clare
The Snug
Cork
Pompeii Pizza
Derry
Nonna's Pizza
Donegal
The Rusty Oven
Down
Pizza Guyz
Dublin
The Jar
Fermanagh
Little Wing Pizzeria
Galway
The Dough Bros
Kerry
The Oratory Gourmet Pizza and Wine Bar
Kildare
Rustic
Kilkenny
Sullivan's Taproom
Laois
Papa Noni's Abbeyleix
Leitrim
Vittos Restaurant
Limerick
Vincenzo Grill House
Longford
Jolly Boys Pizza and Grill
Louth
Pizzeria Drogheda
Mayo
The Fire Slice
Meath
La Bucca
Monaghan
Abledown Cottage
Offaly
Balcone Italiano Tullamore
Roscommon
Fusion
Sligo
Rugantino
Tipperary
Galileo Café
Tyrone
9th Avenue
Waterford
Burzza
Westmeath
Il Colosseo
Wexford
The Forge Italian Restaurant
Wicklow
Platfrom Pizza Bar
