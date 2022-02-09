Best pizza in every county for National Pizza Day
Food & Drink

Best pizza in every county for National Pizza Day

WITH 9 February being National Pizza Day, its time to delve into the best pizza locations in Ireland.

Whether you're a fan of a thin or thick crust, goat's cheese or the controversial pineapple on pizza, the Irish Post has you covered for every county in Ireland

Looking at Trip Advisor's top rated pizza in Ireland, your next choice is sorted for whenever you feel the urge for a dose of pizza heaven.

 

Antrim

Pizza Time Antrim

Armagh

Carlow

Bella Vita Restaurant

Cavan

Barducci's Cavan

Clare

The Snug

Cork

Pompeii Pizza

Derry

Nonna's Pizza

Donegal

The Rusty Oven

Down

Pizza Guyz

Dublin

The Jar

Fermanagh

Little Wing Pizzeria

Galway

The Dough Bros

Kerry

The Oratory Gourmet Pizza and Wine Bar

Kildare

Rustic

Kilkenny

Sullivan's Taproom

Laois

Papa Noni's Abbeyleix

Leitrim

Vittos Restaurant

Limerick

Vincenzo Grill House

 

Longford

Jolly Boys Pizza and Grill

Louth

Pizzeria Drogheda

Mayo

The Fire Slice

Meath

La Bucca

Monaghan

Abledown Cottage

Offaly

Balcone Italiano Tullamore

Roscommon

Fusion

Sligo

Rugantino

Tipperary

Galileo Café

Tyrone

9th Avenue

Waterford

Burzza

Westmeath

Il Colosseo

Wexford

The Forge Italian Restaurant

Wicklow

Platfrom Pizza Bar

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZwR4j2sriS/

See More: Ireland, National Pizza Day, Pizza

