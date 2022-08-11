This enticing Irish Cactus Cocktail recipe makes for the perfect summertime drink
Food & Drink

This enticing Irish Cactus Cocktail recipe makes for the perfect summertime drink

With summer in full swing and plenty of long, warm, sun-soaked evenings still to come, there's never been a better time to turn your hand to a bit of cocktail wizardry.

But rather than hit you up with some fancy, overly complicated cocktail recipe that requires a wealth of far-flung ingredients and kitchen gadgetry, the Irish Post is keeping things simple.

No one wants to spend too long preparing a drink when there's fun in the sun to be had after all, which is why the Irish Cactus Cocktail is just the trick.

The perfect way to add a little spice to your standard glass of Irish cream liqueur, this really couldn't be simpler.

All you need to do is mix two ounces of Irish cream liqueur (Bailey's if you are feeling flush) with an ounce of tequila.

Now, it's important not to overdo it on the tequila, otherwise, you might end up with a rather regrettable concoction.

Mix the two together in a small glass and serve along with ice.

The Irish Cactus Cocktail recipe.

Again, if you are feeling fancy, you could always chuck the lot in a blender for a few minutes, adding a couple more ice cubes to create a truly refreshing Pina Colada-esque cocktail creation with a little tequila kick behind it.

Whatever your preference though, the result is a surprisingly tasty little number and one you can totally impress your friends with.

Provided they don't follow you into the kitchen and find out how simple the Irish Cactus Cocktail is to make.

Now get out there, get your feet up and get drinking.

Responsibly, of course.

See More: Baileys, Baileys Irish Cream, Cocktail Recipe, Irish Cactus Cocktail, Irish Cactus Cocktail Recipe, Irish Cocktail, Irish Cocktail Recipe, Tequila

Related

How to make the ultimate Easter Hot Cross Buns- with Baileys and chocolate
Food & Drink 3 months ago

How to make the ultimate Easter Hot Cross Buns- with Baileys and chocolate

By: Irish Post

These Baileys Irish cream pancakes are sweet, boozy and seriously easy to make
Food & Drink 5 months ago

These Baileys Irish cream pancakes are sweet, boozy and seriously easy to make

By: Irish Post

10 reasons why an Irish Christmas dinner beats a British one every time
Food & Drink 7 months ago

10 reasons why an Irish Christmas dinner beats a British one every time

By: Irish Post

Latest

Poetry from Sherkin Island
Culture 17 minutes ago

Poetry from Sherkin Island

By: Mal Rogers

Ireland’s first LGBT+ Inclusive Rugby Team, The Emerald Warriors have slammed the IRFU's transgender ban
Sport 1 hour ago

Ireland’s first LGBT+ Inclusive Rugby Team, The Emerald Warriors have slammed the IRFU's transgender ban

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Belfast to submit official bid to host Eurovision if shortlisted by BBC
News 1 hour ago

Belfast to submit official bid to host Eurovision if shortlisted by BBC

By: Connell McHugh

Woman who tried to trade Noah Donohoe's laptop for drug money avoids jail
News 2 hours ago

Woman who tried to trade Noah Donohoe's laptop for drug money avoids jail

By: Connell McHugh

Shane Walsh feels that moving to Kilmacud Crokes would help him prolong his football career
Sport 2 hours ago

Shane Walsh feels that moving to Kilmacud Crokes would help him prolong his football career

By: Conor O'Donoghue