This enticing Irish Cactus Cocktail recipe makes for the perfect summertime drink

With summer in full swing and plenty of long, warm, sun-soaked evenings still to come, there's never been a better time to turn your hand to a bit of cocktail wizardry.

But rather than hit you up with some fancy, overly complicated cocktail recipe that requires a wealth of far-flung ingredients and kitchen gadgetry, the Irish Post is keeping things simple.

No one wants to spend too long preparing a drink when there's fun in the sun to be had after all, which is why the Irish Cactus Cocktail is just the trick.

The perfect way to add a little spice to your standard glass of Irish cream liqueur, this really couldn't be simpler.

All you need to do is mix two ounces of Irish cream liqueur (Bailey's if you are feeling flush) with an ounce of tequila.

Now, it's important not to overdo it on the tequila, otherwise, you might end up with a rather regrettable concoction.

Mix the two together in a small glass and serve along with ice.

Again, if you are feeling fancy, you could always chuck the lot in a blender for a few minutes, adding a couple more ice cubes to create a truly refreshing Pina Colada-esque cocktail creation with a little tequila kick behind it.

Whatever your preference though, the result is a surprisingly tasty little number and one you can totally impress your friends with.

Provided they don't follow you into the kitchen and find out how simple the Irish Cactus Cocktail is to make.

Now get out there, get your feet up and get drinking.

Responsibly, of course.