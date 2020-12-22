Recipe: This spiced rum hot chocolate is the perfect way to celebrate the start of the holidays

IT'S CHRISTMAS: that means it's not only accepted but encouraged to spike your hot drinks with alcohol.

And after the year we've had, we certainly deserve it.

Here at The Irish Post, we tend to have a bias towards Guinness, Baileys and Irish Whiskey when experimenting with alcohol in recipes-- but this one is simply too good to pass up.

So, with just a few days left until the big day, here's how to kickstart your Christmas holidays with a sweet and indulgent spiced rum hot chocolate, thanks to the geniuses at Hungry Couple NYC.

What you'll need:

1 cup milk

2 oz milk chocolate

1 oz semi-sweet chocolate

1 tbsp light brown sugar

2 tbsp peanut butter (smooth)

3/4 tsp cinnamon

1/4 tsp ground ginger

1/4 tsp nutmeg

Pinch of cayenne pepper

Pinch of sea salt

1 1/2 oz of spiced rum (eg Captain Morgan)

Marshmallows

How to make it:

Heat the milk, sugar and chocolate in a small pot on a low temperature, stirring constantly until chocolate and sugar has dissolved

Whisk in the peanut butter until smooth and add the spices

Remove from heat, stir in the rum and pour into a glass

Add marshmallows or cream, serve hot and enjoy!

Tips:

This recipe is for one serving, simply double the ingredients to make two glasses.

If you want your hot chocolate to be extra sweet, just add more chocolate or sugar to taste-- nobody's judging!

For more sweet and boozy treats, visit HungryCoupleNyc's website (here).