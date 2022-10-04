This salted 'Bailey's Chocolat Luxe' panna cotta is a dessert straight out of your dreams

THERE'S A popular Irish term that goes: 'There's atin' and drinkin' in it'.

It's usually reserved for soups or stews, but every so often a recipe will come around that transforms the meaning into something a little sweeter.

You've tried our Guinness cheesecake and our Bailey's donuts, now indulge in these incredible salted dark chocolate panna cottas, whipped up with a special ingredient: Bailey's Chocolat Luxe.

Just when you think Bailey's Irish Cream couldn't get any better, they've only gone and made it even more delectable with the addition of decadent molten chocolate.

And what better way to celebrate the limited edition Chocolat Luxe Bailey's than indulging in it even further and turning it into a creamy dessert?

The pioneering minds over in CookRepublic asked this question, and the results were... delicious.

What you will need:

½ cup (125ml) Baileys Chocolat Luxe (The most important ingredient!)

2 cups (500ml) thickened whipping cream

1 tsp vanilla extract

½ cup (120g) golden caster sugar

1/3 cup (80ml) water (warm)

3 tsps gelatin (powdered)

100g dark chocolate, chopped into small pieces

1 cup (250ml) buttermilk

sea salt flakes, to decorate

How to make it:

1. Get your cream, vanilla, and sugar, and put them together in a heavy bottomed saucepan on medium-low heat. Stir constantly until mixed and bring to a boil, then remove from heat.

2. Fill a small bowl with warm water and sprinkle in the gelatin powder. Mix it once and then set aside until gelatin is completely dissolved (This could take several minutes).

3. Mix the gelatin and water with the cream mixture and stir well. Strain the mixture into a large saucepan and cook on a low heat, then add the chocolate pieces and stir until the mixture is smooth. Once smooth, remove from heat.

4. Add the Bailey's Chocolat Luxe (If you haven't drank it all already) and buttermilk to the mixture. Mix until smooth and pour into six greased, fluted 150ml capacity pie tins. Leave to chill in the fridge for 4 hours or until set.

5. To remove the Bailey's panna cotta, dip the bottom of the moulding tins in warm water and use a blunt knife to loosen the edges. Turn out the tins over a plate and tap softly-- the panna cotta should slide right out. Add a sprinkle of sea salt flakes and you're done!

Extra tip: If you're worried about keeping the panna cotta's shape when removing them from the tins, you can pour the mixture directly into a small container and, once chilled, serve them as they are. Delicious!