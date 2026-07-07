Town in Ireland bans drinking in public places as of today

A TOWN in Ireland has banned public drinking from today.

New alcohol bye-laws for Tuam in Co. Galway came into effect this morning, making it illegal to drink alcohol in public places.

Galway County Council have introduced the new legislation, formally titled the Control of Consumption and Possession of Alcohol in Public Places Bye-Laws 2026, following concerns flagged around the impacts of alcohol being consumed in public areas.

“Residents and community groups have raised concerns over a period of time about the impact of public drinking in certain areas,” Galway County Councillor Shaun Cunniffe, who proposed the motion to create the new bye-law, said today.

“These bye-laws provide an additional tool to help address those concerns and support safer, cleaner and more welcoming public spaces across Tuam MD,” he added.

Councillor Cunliffe’s motion was seconded by Councillor Mary Hoade at a meeting of Tuam Municipal District where it received the support of the Galway County Local Community Safety Partnership and other elected members of Tuam MD.

Under the new bye-laws, it will be an offence to drink alcohol in designated public places and to be found in possession of alcohol “where there is an intention to consume it” in those areas.

The legislation will be enforced by Galway County Council’s Community Wardens and An Garda Síochána.

“Increasing public awareness and understanding of the bye-laws will be a key part of this process,” Garda Superintendent Ollie Baker, who has responsibility for the 'Galway East Community Engagement Area', said today.

“By working together, we can help ensure people understand their purpose and the positive impact they can have in supporting safer, more welcoming public spaces for everyone," he added.

Michael Owens, Director of Services with responsibility for Tuam MD, said the bye-laws would support the work already being carried out by Galway County Council and the police force.

“Galway County Council is committed to supporting safe and accessible public spaces for residents and visitors,” he explained.

“These bye-laws provide a clear framework to deal with issues that can affect communities, while allowing for a proportionate response where problems arise.”

He added: “We will continue to work with An Garda Síochána, Community Wardens and local communities to ensure the bye-laws are implemented effectively.”

Galway County Council has confirmed that exemptions may apply for approved festivals and public events.

“Event organisers who wish to apply for an exemption should contact Galway County Council in advance and provide details of the event, including the location, dates, expected attendance and relevant management arrangements,” the Council confirmed in a statement.

“Applications will be assessed by Galway County Council, and organisers are advised to submit requests with sufficient notice ahead of any event,” they added.

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