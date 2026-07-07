‘Significant milestone’ as Irish hospital launches 24/7 cardiac care service

A HOSPITAL in Waterford is now offering an emergency cardiac care service 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

University Hospital Waterford (UHW) launched the new service this week, which has been described as a “significant milestone” for healthcare provision in the region.

“This represents a major step forward for healthcare provision in the Southeast,” Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill said as the service launched yesterday.

“The commencement of 24/7 cardiac care at University Hospital Waterford will improve access to critical services and ensure that patients experiencing cardiac emergencies can receive specialist treatment closer to home,’ she added.

“This development reflects this government’s commitment to investing in and delivering regional health services so that people can access the right care, in the right place, at the right time.”

Minister for Mental Health Mary Butler, who is the TD for Waterford, also attended the launch.

“This is a very significant day for patients, families and healthcare staff across Waterford and the wider Southeast,” she said.

“For many years, local communities and healthcare professionals have advocated for enhanced cardiac services in the region, and today’s development is a testament to the determination and commitment of all involved.

“Having 24/7 cardiac care available at University Hospital Waterford will provide reassurance to people across the region that specialist treatment is available when it is needed most.

“It will improve patient outcomes, support faster intervention in critical cases and further strengthen University Hospital Waterford’s role as the regional hospital for the Southeast.”

She added: “I want to pay tribute to successive Ministers for Health who worked with me to ensure the development of 24/7 services at UHW remained on the agenda.

"In particular I want to thank Minister Carroll MacNeill for allocating funding in both 2025 and 2026 for recruitment of additional staff to ensure the last vital step, to move the service from 8-8 every day, to the final 24-hour coverage, every day of the year.”

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